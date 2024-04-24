Siobhan Haughey, Tomoru Honda Highlight Updated Names For 2024 Mare Nostrum Monaco

Another 15 athletes have been added to a list of attendees for the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco. The original list was announced a week ago.

The meet will take place in Monaco at the Prince Albert II pool. It is the final stop of a three-stop series. The first stop is scheduled for Canet in France on May 25-26. The second stop is in Barcelona, Spain on May 29-30. The final stop in Monaco is scheduled from June 1-2.

Three swimmers from France have been added to the list including 2022 World Championship silver medalist in the women’s 100 butterfly Marie Wattel.

Hong Kong will be represented by Siobhan Haughey who competed at all three stops last year. Haughey notably swept the women’s 200 freestyle a year ago in the series.

Eight swimmers from Japan have been added to the list of attendees as well. 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 200 IM Yui Ohashi highlights the list for the women’s side while 2024 World Championship gold medalist in the men’s 200 fly Tomoru Honda highlights the men’s side.

Diogo Matos Ribeiro captured Portugal’s first ever World Championship title in February as he won the 50 and 100 butterfly’s in Doha. Also adding to the list of names is Lara Van Niekerk of South Africa who swam at all three stops last year.

The three-stop series is celebrating its 30th anniversary and has added another way to earn prize money to celebrate. An additional €1050 will be awarded to a swimmer to sweep an event at all three stops. (Swimmers in the 800/1500 have to participate in Monaco in at least one of the events).

Like last year, swimmers can earn money for the best World Aquatics (formerly FINA) points swim. Swimmers also earn money for placing in the top three in an event. Swim tour records earn the athletes €750.

The newest additions to the list below are marked in bold.

FULL LIST OF INITIAL ATTENDEES (UPDATED):