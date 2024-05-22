Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Weinstein Headlines U.S. Roster For 2024 Open Water World Junior Championships

2024 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming Junior Championships

  • September 6-8, 2024
  • Alghero, Italy
  • Open Water
USA Swimming announced a roster of 12 swimmers to wear the Stars and Stripes at the 2024 Open Water World Junior Championships on Wednesday, with the event scheduled for September in Italy.

Highlighting the roster is Claire Weinstein, the 2022 World Junior champion in the girls’ 5km who is set to race the 7.5km at this year’s edition.

Weinstein, who is favored to qualify for her first Olympic team at next month’s U.S. Trials in the pool, will be joined by three of her Sandpipers of Nevada teammates in Alghero, as Sianna Savarda will race the girls’ 10km event and Gabriel Manteufel (7.5km) and Luke Ellis (10km) will compete on the boys’ side.

Saint Petersburg Aquatics also landed two swimmers on the roster in Cobe Hehenberger (boys’ 5km) and Brinkleigh Hansen (girls’ 5km).

The roster will feature nine first-timers representing the U.S., as Weinstein, Ellis and NOVA of Virginia’s Claire Stuhlmacher are the only three members who have previously.

The World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships offer the following events for each age group:

  • 14-15 – 5km
  • 16-17 – 7.5km
  • 18-19 – 10km

FULL U.S. ROSTER

Girls

Boys

“This will be a great opportunity for these young athletes to represent the U.S. and gain valuable racing experience on the international stage,” said USA Swimming National Team Open Water Director, Bryce Elser.

“These athletes had stellar showings at Open Water National Championships earlier this month, and they’ll be great representatives of both their club and USA Swimming during their time in Italy.”

The 2024 World Aquatics Open Water Junior Championships will run from September 6-8 in Alghero, Italy.

