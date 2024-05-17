Dressel Set for Both 200 FR/100 FL at Atlanta Classic Day 3 Finals, Weyant Focuses on 400 IM

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC driven by Jim Ellis Cadillac

Tonight’s second full finals session at the 2024 Atlanta Classic will feature the 18&U bonus D-Finals, bonus C-Finals, consolation B-Finals, and championship A-Finals of the women’s and men’s 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly.

Gator Swim Club’s Caeleb Dressel is scheduled to swim both A-finals of the the 200 free and a signature event, the 100 fly. Dressel comes in as the 7th seed in the 200 free, with Georgia’s Tomas Koski taking the top seed and last year’s winner Kieran Smith of Florida seeded third. All top-30 finals qualifiers will return tonight in the men’s 100 fly, where Dressel is seeded narrowly behind Egypt’s Youssef Ramadan.

Notably, Indiana transfer Owen Mcdonald of Dynamo will swim his 9th seed in the 200 free A-final, but scratched out of the men’s 200 back B-final. On a different note, Georgia’s Sam Powe of McCallie GPS has favored his 15th seed in the 200 free B-final and dropped his 7th seed in the men’s 200 back. Leading the men’s A-final will be Yeziel Morales, who set a new Puerto Rican national record in prelims.

Florida’s Mason Laur has notably scratched the men’s 200 free B-final in favor of the 400 IM, where he is seeded 7th in that A-final. Opting out of the long IM race were 4th seed Munzer Kabbara, who set a new Lebanese national record, and 7th seed Giovanni Linscheer of Florida. Leading the men’s 400 IM will be Florida’s Bobby Finke, who won the 1500 free on Wednesday.

Solely focusing on her top seed in the women’s 400 IM will be another Florida Gator, Emma Weyant, who chose that event over her 4th seed in the women’s 200 free A-final. Headlining the women’s 200 free will be Gator Swim Club’s Katie Ledecky, featuring Florida’s Bella Sims. Making an opposite decision was 6th prelims seed Carli Cronk of Alamo Area, who will instead contest her 14th seed in the women’s 100 fly B-final. All top ten A-finalists in the women’s 100 fly will swim tonight, headlined by top seed Josephine Fuller of Tennessee.

Caroline Bentz has bowed out of the women’s 200 back A-final, after finishing third in prelims. Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon has the easy top seed, yet Tennessee’s Fuller is also spotted in second right behind Bacon.

DAY 3 FINALS TOP-30 SCRATCH REPORT — 2024 ATLANTA CLASSIC