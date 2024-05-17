Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All the Links for All the Meets: Atlanta, Austin, Irvine, Richmond, Indy & Tempe

With no fourth stop on the Pro Swim Series schedule for this year, many of the USA’s top swimmers are tuning up for Olympic Trials at a wide variety of regional meets. In the past, the Pro Swim Series has held a stop in May, traditionally held in California. Most recently, in Mission Viejo, the PSS’s last stop has also been held in Clovis and Santa Clara, but this year, USA Swimming opted not to host the meet.

Instead, there are a trio of meets under the title of Club Excellence Challenge Series held in Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, Texas, and Irvine, California. Additionally, several high-profile athletes are competing at a Sectionals Meet in Richmond, Virginia, the Indy May Cup in Indianapolis, Indiana and at the Sun Devil Open in Tempe, Arizona.

We’ve compiled all of the relevant information for you to follow along with all the meets and have posted it below and we’ll do our best to recap any noteworthy swims.

Club Excellence Challenge Series

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

  • Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024
  • McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Meet Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • How To Watch
  • Live Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic”

Big Names in Attendance 

Live Stream Links here

2024 LONGHORN ELITE INVITE

  • May 15-18, 2024
  • University of Texas, Austin, Texas
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
  • Meet Site
  • Live Results

Big Names in Attendance 

2024 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA INVITATIONAL

  • May 15-18, 2024
  • Irvine, California
  • Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Finals
  • Live Stream on Irvine’s site
  • Results on Meet Mobile: 2024 CA Southern California Invitational

Big Names in Attendance 

Live Stream Links here

Other Meets

2024 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL

Big Names in Attendance 

Live Stream Links here (Purchasable)

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

Big Names in Attendance 

Live Stream Links here

2024 SUN DEVIL OPEN

  • May 17-19th
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center
  • Psych Sheet
  • Meet Mobile: “2024 Sun Devil Open”

1
