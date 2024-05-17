All the Links for All the Meets: Atlanta, Austin, Irvine, Richmond, Indy & Tempe

With no fourth stop on the Pro Swim Series schedule for this year, many of the USA’s top swimmers are tuning up for Olympic Trials at a wide variety of regional meets. In the past, the Pro Swim Series has held a stop in May, traditionally held in California. Most recently, in Mission Viejo, the PSS’s last stop has also been held in Clovis and Santa Clara, but this year, USA Swimming opted not to host the meet.
Instead, there are a trio of meets under the title of Club Excellence Challenge Series held in Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, Texas, and Irvine, California. Additionally, several high-profile athletes are competing at a Sectionals Meet in Richmond, Virginia, the Indy May Cup in Indianapolis, Indiana and at the Sun Devil Open in Tempe, Arizona.
We’ve compiled all of the relevant information for you to follow along with all the meets and have posted it below and we’ll do our best to recap any noteworthy swims.
Club Excellence Challenge Series
2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC
- Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- How To Watch
- Live Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic”
Big Names in Attendance
- Women: Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims, Phoebe Bacon, Emma Weyant, Isabel Ivey, Catie Deloof, Erika Connolly, Mona McSharry, Rachel Stege, Madi Mintenko, Josephine Fuller, Lilla Bognar
- Men: Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Kieran Smith, Owen McDonald, Macguire McDuff, Alberto Mestre, Youssef Ramadan, Jack Aikins, Martin Espernberger, Jack Dahlgren
2024 LONGHORN ELITE INVITE
- May 15-18, 2024
- University of Texas, Austin, Texas
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
- Meet Site
- Live Results
Big Names in Attendance
- Women: Erica Sullivan, Jillian Cox, Kasia Wasick, Erin Gemmell, Chloe Stepanek, Kelly Pash, Grace Cooper, Oliva Bray, Lydia Jacoby, Anna Elendt, Dakota Luther, Emma Sticklen
- Men: Casron Foster, Nic Fink, Luke Hobson Shaine Casas, Max Williamson, Santo Condorelli, Will Modglin, Nate Germonprez, Jake Foster, Will Licon, Coby Carrozza, Rex Maurer
2024 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA INVITATIONAL
- May 15-18, 2024
- Irvine, California
- Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Finals
- Live Stream on Irvine’s site
- Results on Meet Mobile: 2024 CA Southern California Invitational
Big Names in Attendance
- Women: Abbey Weitzeil, Torri Huske, Kayla Sanchez, Amy Tang, Aurora Roghair, Rachel Klinker, Andi Murez, Kaitlyn Dobler, Caroline Bricker
- Men: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Jack Alexy, Michael Andrew, Justin Ress, Brooks Curry, Henry McFadden, Dare Rose, Trenton Julian, Destin Lasco, Daniel Roy
Other Meets
2024 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL
- May 16-19, 2024
- LCM (50 meters)
- Richmond, VA
- Psych Sheets
- Livestream
Big Names in Attendance
- Women: Anna Moesch, Emily Thompson, Kayla Wilson
- Men: Thomas Heilman, Nathan Szobota, Mitchell Schott
Live Stream Links here (Purchasable)
2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP
- May 15-18, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Meet Mobile: “2024 Indy May Cup”
Big Names in Attendance
- Women: Lilly King, Hannah Bach, Kotryna Teterevkova, Kayla Han, Alex Shackell, Anna Peplowski, Ayla Spitz, Gabi Albiero, Charlotte Crush, Amy Fulmer
- Men: Josh Matheny, Cody Miller, Chris Guiliano, Charlie Swanson, Charlie Clark, Luke Whitlock, Aaron Shackel, Tomer Frankel, Zach Harting, Blake Pieroni, Tommy Janton, Illia Sibirtsev, Kai Van Westering
2024 SUN DEVIL OPEN
- May 17-19th
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center
- Psych Sheet
- Meet Mobile: “2024 Sun Devil Open”
- Women: Olivia Smoliga, Charli Brown, Erin Milligan
- Men: Grant House, Ryan Held, Jonny Kulow, Jack Dolan, Landon Driggers
