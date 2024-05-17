All the Links for All the Meets: Atlanta, Austin, Irvine, Richmond, Indy & Tempe

With no fourth stop on the Pro Swim Series schedule for this year, many of the USA’s top swimmers are tuning up for Olympic Trials at a wide variety of regional meets. In the past, the Pro Swim Series has held a stop in May, traditionally held in California. Most recently, in Mission Viejo, the PSS’s last stop has also been held in Clovis and Santa Clara, but this year, USA Swimming opted not to host the meet.

Instead, there are a trio of meets under the title of Club Excellence Challenge Series held in Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, Texas, and Irvine, California. Additionally, several high-profile athletes are competing at a Sectionals Meet in Richmond, Virginia, the Indy May Cup in Indianapolis, Indiana and at the Sun Devil Open in Tempe, Arizona.

We’ve compiled all of the relevant information for you to follow along with all the meets and have posted it below and we’ll do our best to recap any noteworthy swims.

Club Excellence Challenge Series

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

How To Watch

Live Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic”

Big Names in Attendance

Live Stream Links here

2024 LONGHORN ELITE INVITE

May 15-18, 2024

University of Texas, Austin, Texas

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Meet Site

Live Results

Big Names in Attendance

2024 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA INVITATIONAL

May 15-18, 2024

Irvine, California

Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Finals

Live Stream on Irvine’s site

Results on Meet Mobile: 2024 CA Southern California Invitational

Big Names in Attendance

Live Stream Links here

Other Meets

2024 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL

May 16-19, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Richmond, VA

Psych Sheets

Livestream

Big Names in Attendance

Live Stream Links here (Purchasable)

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

May 15-18, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Meet Mobile: “2024 Indy May Cup”

Big Names in Attendance

Live Stream Links here

2024 SUN DEVIL OPEN