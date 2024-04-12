2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

After winning the 200 fly at the San Antonio Pro Swim, Regan Smith spoke about her training in the past couple of months. Specifically, the backstroke/butterfly specialist was proud of a set of 10x50s breaststroke she did where she was able to get down to 38 on the last one, boding well for her 200 IM later in the meet.