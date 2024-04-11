Track and Field Becomes First Olympic Sport to Offer Prize Money to Medal Winners

Track and field athletes who win a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris will now receive prize money for their Olympic accomplishments, making it the first sport to offer prize money at the Olympics.

World Athletics announced in a press release that it intends to pay $50,000 to each individual gold medallist, while relay teams will split the award between the four members. The organization has set aside $2.4 million to account for the 48 track and field events at the upcoming Games.

Prize money for silver and bronze medallists is scheduled to be introduced at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The funds for the prizes will come out of the share of Olympic revenue that the International Olympic Committee distributes to World Athletics; it is up to each sport’s governing body to decide how to spend their share of the Olympic revenue.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe stated in the press release: “It is important we start somewhere and make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes at the Olympic Games are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is.”

Some Olympic athletes receive payments from their nations’ government, but the IOC has no sport-wide standard for offering prize money. Other sport organizations, such as World Aquatics, provide compensation for medallists at their own competitions including world championships.

The move marks a shift away from the historically amateur nature of the Olympics, which traditionally has not offered prize money to medallists. Despite being the world’s biggest athletic stage, it is one of the only competitions where many professional athletes will compete for free.

It is unclear as of yet whether other sports will eventually follow World Athletics in offering prize money to their Olympic medallists.