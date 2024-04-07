Luka Mijatovic Breaks Own 13-14 SCY 400 IM NAG With 3:47.91

2024 PACIFIC SWIMMING FAR WESTERN CHAMPS

April 4-8, 2024

Pleasanton, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile “Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs”

Luka Mijatovic has done it again, breaking his own 400 IM national age group (NAG) record in the 13-14 SCY 400 IM swimming to a 3:47.91. His old record stood at a 3:49.32 that he swam in December 2023.

He now becomes the #1 13-14 ever by over two seconds as Shareef Elaydi is #2 with a 3:50.95 and Thomas Heilman sits at #3 with a 3:51.46 from January 2022.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Mijatovic- NEW NAG MIJATOVIC-OLD NAG HEILMAN Fly 52.21 52.63 50.86 Back 58.53 1:00.24 59.45 Breast 1:05.82 1:05.05 1:08.71 Free 51.35 51.4 52.44 3:47.91 3:49.32 3:51.46

The biggest difference for Mijatovic today was his backstroke leg as he was over a second and a half faster today than he was back in December.

This was his 2nd NAG record of the weekend as he broke his own record in the 500 freestyle swimming a 4:14.83 on Saturday. That swim was also faster than the current 15-16 NAG record of a 4:15.36 held by Drew Kibler. Mijatovic’s swim today in the 400 IM would sit at #24 all-time in the 15-16 age group. That NAG record stands at a 3:39.83 that Maximus Williamson set at 2022 Winter Juniors. Mijatovic will enter the 15-16 age group later this month as his birthday is April 22.

Mijatovic holds the 13-14 NAG records in the SCY 500, 1000, and 1650 frees as well as the 400 IM. In LCM, he holds the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 NAGs. He was just off of Heilman’s SCY 200 free NAG on Thursday as he swam a 1:35.39 then, only 0.71 off the record.

Mijatovic was scheduled to swim the 200 fly and 1000 freestyle today as well but scratched both events in favor of focusing on the 400 IM.