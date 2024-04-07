Luka Mijatovic Swims 4:14 in the 500 Free at 14; Clears Kibler’s 15-16 Record

2024 PACIFIC SWIMMING FAR WESTERN CHAMPS

April 4-8, 2024

Pleasanton, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile “Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs”

Two weeks out from his 15th birthday, Luka Mijatovic is taking one more (possibly final?) run at the National Age Group Record books this weekend at the Pacific Swimming Far Western Swimming Championships.

On Saturday, that netted him a 4:14.83 in the 500 free, which takes almost a second off his own National Age Group Record of 4:15.71 that he set late last year.

Mijatovic is now nearly ten seconds faster than the nex-tfastest 500 yard freestyler in 13-14 history. Lleyton Plattel swam 4:24.79 in 2017. Mijatovic has been under that time nine times in his career, including a 4:19.27 in prelims on Saturday.

Mijatovic was aggressive in starting his new record-setting swim: he was 1.6 seconds ahead of record pace at the 200. While that cost him some back-end speed, the net was more-than-enough to overcome the record.

Splits Comparison:

Luka Mijatovic Luka Mijatovic December 2023 NAG Record April 2024 NAG Record 50y 23.06 23.74 100y 25.37 (48.43) 25.68 (49.42) 150y 25.79 26.07 200y 25.96 (51.75) 26.26 (52.33) 250y 26.09 25.99 300y 25.94 (52.03) 26.01 (52.00) 350y 26.02 25.93 400y 25.78 (51.80) 25.86 (51.79) 450y 25.83 25.38 500y 24.99 (50.82) 24.79 (50.17) Final Time 4:14.83 4:15.71

The 500 free is one of four races so far this week for Mijatovic. He also picked up wins in the 200 free (1:35.39), 200 IM (1:49.22), and 200 back (1:48.29), of which only the 200 free was a lifetime best. He is still scheduled to swim the 400 IM, 200 fly, and 1000 free on Sunday.

Mijatovic turns 15 on April 22, but he is now already faster than Drew Kibler‘s 15-16 National Age Group Record of 4:15.36 in the 500 free. Even at just 14-years old, Mijatovic’s time on Saturday would have placed him 22nd at the NCAA Championship meet a week ago. Mijatovic’s time has “jumped” an age group, which is occasionally see on the girls’ side (Katie Ledecky for an example), but which is very rare in boys swimming.

Mijatovic currently holds 13-14 National Age Group Records in the 500 free (4:14.83), 1000 free (8:46.50), 1650 free (14:45.79), and 400 IM (3:49.32) in short course. In long course, he holds records in the 200 free (1:49.63), 400 free (3:51.18), 800 free (7:59.64), 1500 free (15:26.73), and 400 IM (4:24.20).