Luka Mijatovic Lowers Own 13-14 500 Freestyle NAG to 4:15.71

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

After shattering his own 13-14 NAG record in the 1650 on night 1 and taking over the 13-14 400 IM NAG on day 2, 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic was on record watch in the 500 free on night 3, where he was already the fastest 13-14 boy by over seven seconds.

After clocking 4:21.87 in the morning, Mijatovic found another gear tonight to post a mind-boggling 4:15.71, clearing his own 13-14 record by 1.36 seconds.

To put that into perspective, that time would rank #2 among 15-16 boys, just 0.35 seconds behind Drew Kibler. He would also be the 16th fastest athlete in the NCAA so far this season.

Since March of this year, Mijatovic has lowered the record by just over nine seconds. The second-best swimmer in age group history and former record-holder is Lleyton Plattel, who swam 4:24.79 in 2017.

Compared to his swim in November, Mijatovic was out almost four-tenths slower at the 100, but descended the next four 100s to nearly even split his race. He’s made remarkable improvements to his back-half since first taking over the record. See a split comparison below.

Luka Mijatovic Luka Mijatovic Luka Mijatovic New Record Old Record (November 2023) Old Record (March 2023) 100y 49.42 49.03 49.49 200y 52.33 52.33 53.48 300y 52.00 52.84 54.02 400y 51.79 52.27 53.84 500y 50.17 50.60 51.67 Total Time 4:15.71 4:17.07 4:22.50

Mijatovic is entered in the 1000 free and the 200 IM for the final day of the meet. He already broke his own 13-14 NAG record in the former during his record-breaking 1650 free (8:53.01), but will look to lower it. Mijatovic will also look to climb the 200 IM all-time list, where he is currently #9 with his entry time of 1:49.08.