Kentucky Adds 2024 Commitment from SwimMAC’s Jack Haywood

One of the top swimmers in the state of North Carolina, Jack Haywood has announced his college decision for next fall, committing to swim at the University of Kentucky. Haywood is set to graduate from Providence Senior High School in the spring and swims club with SwimMAC.

“I’m VERY excited to announce my commitment to the University of Kentucky to continue my swim and academic career. I want to thank all of my teammates, coaches, and friends for believing in me. I also want to thank my family the most for always supporting me throughout this journey.

Let’s go Cats! 🐱 #bbn 🔵⚪️”

Last February, Haywood finished in the top sixteen of both of his events at the 2023 NCHSAA (North Carolina high school) 4A Swimming and Diving Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 500 free, with his lifetime best of 4:30.69 being good enough to take fourth in the event. He also added a fourteenth-place finish in the 020 free, touching in 1:41.87 during finals.

Haywood has already posted numerous lifetime bests this fall, with many of them coming at the Winter Junior Championships meet held at the beginning of December. His top finish at that meet came in the 200 free where, after finishing in a personal best of 1:38.33 during prelims, he lowered his personal best by over a second during finals to take tenth in 1:36.91. He also added new personal best in the 50 free (20.62), 500 free (4:28.30), 100 fly (53.43), and 400 IM (3:56.54).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.62

100 free – 46.02

200 free – 1:36.91

500 free – 4:28.30

200 IM – 1:51.51

400 IM – 3:56.54

When he joins this Wildcat program next fall, Haywood will be a huge boost to the team in the freestyle events. During the 2022-2023 school year, Kentucky only had four swimmers under 21.0 in the 50 free and two faster than 1:37.0 in the 200 free. While Haywood has yet to swim faster than 46.0 in the 100 free, he will likely be among the team’s best in that event as well.

Last season, the Kentucky men finished eighth out of ten teams at the 2023 SEC Championships. The team was led in the sprint freestyle events by junior Max Berg, who was an A-finalist in the 100 and 200 freestyles and B-finalist in the 50 free. Berg is currently a senior so Haywood won’t overlap with him during his time in Lexington.

Kentucky is currently in the midst of its first season under new head coach Bret Lundgaard, who took the program over in July after serving as the head coach of Princeton for the previous six years.

