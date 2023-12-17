Colorado Mesa’s Ben Sampson Hits 2nd Olympic Trials Cut in 200 IM (2:02.46)

UNLV Invite LCM Time Trials

Dec. 16, 2023

UNLV’s Jim Reetz Pool

LCM (50 meters)

Results

Courtesy CMU Athletics

LAS VEGAS— Colorado Mesa University’s Ben Sampson set a 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying time of 2:02.46 in the 200-meter IM as one of a dozen different Maverick swimmers, who set new personal-best times during the UNLV Invite LCM (Long Course Meters) Time Trials session on Saturday afternoon here at the Rebels’ Jim Reetz Pool.

The reigning CSCAA NCAA Division II National Swimmer of the Year has now qualified for both the 100-meter backstroke and the 200 IM for next June’s Olympic qualifying meet in Indianapolis, Indiana after setting his 100 back time of 55.24 seconds last summer to win at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in San Antonio, Texas.

Sampson’s 200 IM time on Saturday, was well under the qualifying standard of 2:03.49 and was more than a full second quicker than his previous personal-best of 2:03.77, which he set to win that event at the Futures meet.

Sampson was of just one of two swimmers in the session to set an Olympic Trials qualifying time, joining Hawaii’s Timothy Gallagher who posted a time of 55.58 seconds in the 100 back, going under the necessary standard of 55.69.

The Mavericks’ other personal-best times set during the session were as follows:

Men

Jacob Troescher – 400 Free (4:07.54)

Andrew Scoggin – 100 Back (57.34)

Max Ayres – 100 Free (52.70)

Jameson McEnaney – 50 Free (23.74)

Austin Patterson – 50 Free (24.85)

Women

Lauen White – 100 Back (1:04.69)

Katerina Matoskova – 100 Back (1:05.60)

Ada Qunell – 100 Free (58.61)

Benedict Nagy – 200 IM (2:24.10)

Izzy Powers – 50 Free (27.26)

Elli Williams – 50 Free (27.39)

The more typical portion of the UNLV Meet held on a 25-yard course continues Sunday and will run through Tuesday. – Meet Preview