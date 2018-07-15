Jack Conger Swims Another 51-Second 100 Fly at Austin Sectionals

2018 AUSTIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 12th-15th, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Meet Site
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
U.S. National Teamer Jack Conger swam a 51.34 in the 100 fly on Saturday at the Austin Sectional Championships, beating out teammates John Shebat (52.59) and Sam Pomajevich (53.40) for the event win. That wraps up Conger’s meet, after he won the 100 free earlier in the meet in 48.76.
Conger is the fastest American in this event in 2018, thanks to a 51.00 he swam at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series stop. His 51.34 on Saturday is also better than any other American has been this year (Michael Andrew ranks #2 in 51.86). It’s also almost as fast already as Conger was at U.S. Nationals last year (51.33).
Shebat’s runner-up time was within .03 of his lifetime best, while Pomajevich’s 3rd-place time was just .07 from his lifetime best.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- 17-year old Aggie Swim Club’er Julia Cook, who will swim for Texas next season, won the women’s 100 back by almost 2 seconds in 1:01.34. University of Houston rising-junior Laura Laderoute finished 2nd in 1:03.20, which is a new best time for her. She’s been the 6 fastest times of her career in the event in 2018.
- Joshua Artmann won the men’s 100 back in 55.86, which is his new personal best time (by .02 seconds).
- Texas A&M undergrad Joy Field won the women’s 400 free in 4:18.12, topping a two-swimmer duel with Texas’ Logan Shiller, who was 2nd in 4:18.92.
- Notre Dame’s Zachary Yeadon, a San Antonio native, won the men’s 400 free going-away in 3:53.41.
- Texas A&M post-grad and French National Team swimmer Beryl Gastaldello won the women’s 100 fly in 59.47 as she prepares for the European Championships. Lauren Case finished 2nd in 59.95.
So this Jack Conger guy is pretty good.
I’m predicting he gets close to that 50.00 barrier. I don’t think he’ll break it, but I think he’ll be within a few tenths.
in other news Dwyer just went a 1.47.2 200free at LA invite. The plot thickens…