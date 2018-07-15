Jack Conger Swims Another 51-Second 100 Fly at Austin Sectionals

2018 AUSTIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12th-15th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Meet Site

Psych Sheets

Live Results

U.S. National Teamer Jack Conger swam a 51.34 in the 100 fly on Saturday at the Austin Sectional Championships, beating out teammates John Shebat (52.59) and Sam Pomajevich (53.40) for the event win. That wraps up Conger’s meet, after he won the 100 free earlier in the meet in 48.76.

Conger is the fastest American in this event in 2018, thanks to a 51.00 he swam at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series stop. His 51.34 on Saturday is also better than any other American has been this year (Michael Andrew ranks #2 in 51.86). It’s also almost as fast already as Conger was at U.S. Nationals last year (51.33).

Shebat’s runner-up time was within .03 of his lifetime best, while Pomajevich’s 3rd-place time was just .07 from his lifetime best.

Other Day 3 Winners: