Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center Will Host 2019 US Nationals

USA Swimming updated its National Team quad plan in May, reflecting updates through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, plus the Short Course World Championships thereafter.

The big news is the addition of dates and locations for next summer’s USA Swimming National Championships. The summer senior national championship meet will be held from July 31st through August 4th at Stanford’s Avery Aquatics Center in Stanford, California. Junior Nationals will follow from August 6th-10th.

The Avery Aquatic Center will mark two straight years in which USA Swimming will host their Summer National Championships both in California, and outdoors. The 2019 won’t be a selection meet for Worlds, or any other major international team, as that team is chosen this summer based on results of this summer’s Nationals and Pan Pacs.

The Avery Aquatics Center last hosted USA Swimming’s National Championship duet in 2004 and 2011. They also hosted the 2006 FINA Masters World Championships, the 2007 USA Diving National Championships, 2009 U.S. Synchro National Championships, and the U.S. Olympic Team training camps before they left for the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games. The facility has also hosted a number of elite national water polo competitions.

The Avery Aquatic Center seats 2,530 spectators in its permanent grandstands for its main 37-meter pool (which hosts the schools’ athletic competitions), but racing for the U.S. Nationals will be held in two adjacent 50-meter pools with a temporary grandstand built for the event. In 2011, prelims at senior Nationals were split between the two pools, with finals being hosted entirely in the Belardi Pool (page 3 of this document shows how competition was split up for prelims in 2011). The Belardi Pool is 50 meters x 25 meters with a depth tapered to 11 feet in the center, while the Baker Pool is 50 meters x 25 yards with depth that varies from 4 1/2 to 8 1/2 feet.

Other Notes from the Updated Quad Plan: