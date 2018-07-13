Conor Dwyer Swims 2nd Race of 2018 at Los Angeles Invite

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE
- USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA
- July 12th-15th
- Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.
- Psych sheet
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”
American National Teamer and Olympian Conor Dwyer has raced for just the 2nd time this season in prelims on day 2 of the 2018 Los Angeles Invite. Representing the USC-based Trojan Swim Club, Dwyer swam a prelims 100 free time of 49.71 on Friday morning, which put him behind only Trojan teammate Vlad Morozov in the heats.
That race is just the 2nd competitive swim August for Dwyer. He swam a single 200 free in long course in April at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mesa, where he finished in 1:49.45 before scratching out of finals.
Dwyer followed a similar pattern after the Olympics, taking an 8-month break, swimming a single race (then a 100 free) in April, and a full schedule in Santa Clara a few weeks before Nationals. At Nationals, he qualified for the World Championship team as only a prelims member of the 800 free relay. He split 1:47.77 on the leadoff, the Americnas’ slowest morning split, as they snuck into finals in 7th place before swapping 3 legs and winning bronze in the evening.
The 2018 US National Championships run from July 25th-29th. There, only the top 4 in the 100 and 200 free, Dwyer’s best events right now, qualify for Pan Pacs (versus the 6 who usually qualify for Worlds or Olympics), because there are no relay prelims.
Other Day 2 Morning Swims of Note:
- China’s Yufei Zhang led the women’s 200 fly qualifiers in 2:12.01, and her countrymate Liyan Yu qualified 3rd in 2:12.80. Katinka Hosszu, who revealed on Thursday evening that she’s back training with Dave Salo for now, is wedged in-between in 2:12.68.
- Hosszu qualified 1st in the 200 back in 2:13.62, which was the next event after the 200 back.
- Chinese 18-year old Shuchang Zhou led men’s 200 fly qualifiers in 2:00.68 – a second ahead of the top American Andrew Koutsik, also 18, from Irvine Novaquatics.
The Americans won bronze in the evening, Zane Grothe was passed by both the Russians and the Brits in the final leg. GB upset the field for gold, Russia pulled in a silver medal and the US settled for bronze.
Zane was the anchor leg, and he was going up against the fastest swimmers on the GB and Russia teams.
A tough spot for him to be in. He wasn’t a 200 free specialist like Conger, Haas and Pieroni. It looked like he lost the relay for the USA, but he gave it his all. He had swum the heats and finals of both the 400 and 800 free earlier in the meet.
They should’ve had Haas anchor, but can’t take it back.
…he still got passed. People bash Lochte for getting passed in 2012 in the 4 free relay. Sucks, but he still got passed. It will be so interesting to see Zane’s results at Nationals/Pan Pacs since hes been touted to be the next great thing.
The USA’s mens 4×200 free relay got bronze, not gold at 2017 Worlds.
Team GB put their best swimmers last, Scott and Guy, and they passed the USA and won the gold. Russia got silver.
