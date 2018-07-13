Conor Dwyer Swims 2nd Race of 2018 at Los Angeles Invite

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Psych sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

American National Teamer and Olympian Conor Dwyer has raced for just the 2nd time this season in prelims on day 2 of the 2018 Los Angeles Invite. Representing the USC-based Trojan Swim Club, Dwyer swam a prelims 100 free time of 49.71 on Friday morning, which put him behind only Trojan teammate Vlad Morozov in the heats.

That race is just the 2nd competitive swim August for Dwyer. He swam a single 200 free in long course in April at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mesa, where he finished in 1:49.45 before scratching out of finals.

Dwyer followed a similar pattern after the Olympics, taking an 8-month break, swimming a single race (then a 100 free) in April, and a full schedule in Santa Clara a few weeks before Nationals. At Nationals, he qualified for the World Championship team as only a prelims member of the 800 free relay. He split 1:47.77 on the leadoff, the Americnas’ slowest morning split, as they snuck into finals in 7th place before swapping 3 legs and winning bronze in the evening.

The 2018 US National Championships run from July 25th-29th. There, only the top 4 in the 100 and 200 free, Dwyer’s best events right now, qualify for Pan Pacs (versus the 6 who usually qualify for Worlds or Olympics), because there are no relay prelims.

Other Day 2 Morning Swims of Note: