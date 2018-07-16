Paige McKenna, 15, Swims 16:44 1500, Drops 46 Seconds At PV Sr. Champs

2018 PV LC SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Hosted by Occoquan Swimming

Long Course Swimming

Results on MeetMobile, search “2018 PV LC Senior Championships”

The final day of the PV Senior Championships featured the women’s 1500, men’s 800, 200 back, 50 free, and 200 breast. Paige McKenna (Nation’s Capital), a 15 year old, dropped a 16:44.14 to win the women’s 1500 by 30 seconds. McKenna knocked a whopping 46.30 seconds off her previous best of 17:30.44, which she swam at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series in March of this year. Before that, her best time was 17:40.18, which she swam at Futures last Summer, marking a total drop of 56.04 seconds so far this season.

17-year-old Ryan Vipavetz (Rockville Montgomery Swim Club) took the men’s 800 with a 8:26.51, winning by 11 seconds. Vipavetz has a personal best of 8:19.56, which he swam at the Irish Open Swimming Championships in April of this year.

15-year-old Brett Feyerick swam a 2:04.66 to win the 200 back. Feyerick was out in 29.30, then posting splits of 31.63, 31.84, and 31.89 respectively. He had a best time of 2:07.30 going into the meet, marking a time drop of 2.64 seconds.

14-year-old Carly Sebring (Nation’s Capital) won the women’s 50 free with a 26.62, touching out teammate Erin Gemmell, 13, who finished in 26.74. Sebring has a best time of 26.39, while Gemmell’s is 26.38.

Other Day 4 Winners: