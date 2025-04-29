Piskorska, Knop Among Worlds Qualifiers On Day Two Of Polish Championships

2025 POLISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2025 Polish Swimming Championships saw two national records go down, both on the men’s side.

We reported how Ksawery Masiuk clocked a new Polish standard of 52.55 in the 100m back while Kamil Sieradzki punched a new benchmark of 1:46.02 in the 200m free.

You can read more about each record below:

The Polish Swimming Federation published post-race statements by both newly minted record holders.

Sieradzki said, “I still don’t get bored with these gold medals at this distance. It was an incredible race, I’m speechless.

“My main goal was to get to Singapore at least. I’m also happy with the Polish record, especially since it was close last year in Belgrade. Now I have it and I’ll go down in history.”

On his 100m back victory, Masiuk stated, “After three years since the last record, any breaking or equalling it is a truly huge achievement and a breakthrough in my career.

“It still has to sink in, but I am overjoyed and now I would like to seize this moment. I have been waiting for this for a long time. We were given tasks not to let up, even in the morning sessions, so we swim fast and do not let up in any race.”

The women’s 50m breaststroke saw Barbara Mazurkiewicz register a time of 30.73 to win the race, qualifying for the World Championships in the process.

She managed to beat Dominka Sztandera who touched in 31.14, although Sztandera was fast enough to qualify for Singapore with her morning swim of 30.67. Anna Doroszkiewicz rounded out the final podium in 32.08.

Sztandera’s AM outing was only .12 away from the 30.55 national record she put on the books en route to becoming the 2024 European Championships gold medalist.

Tonight’s winner Mazurkiewicz stated post-race, “I trained hard to achieve this minimum and I finally have it.

“I’m really glad that this job finally gave me back, because I was always a few hundredths short.

“Now I have this minimum and for the first time I will go to the senior world championships. I will want to gain experience there and achieve personal bests.”

The two additional World Championship qualifications came in the women’s 100m back and women’s 400m IM.

In the former, Adela Piskorska accomplished the mission in 1:00.38 while in the latter Aleksandra Knop made the grade in 4:41.07.

Piskorska has been as fast as 59.76 in her career, while Knop’s outing represented a huge personal best, destroying her previous PB of 4:43.32.

Piskorska spoke after the race, saying, “I am happy with the medal, but I do not hide the fact that the time could be better.

“Obviously, there is still some time until the World Championships. I have already done the minimum and now I can calmly prepare for this event.

“I hope that I will improve the second part of the distance and this time will be much faster.”