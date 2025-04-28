2025 Polish Championships: Masiuk Leads Quartet Of World Championships Qualifiers

2025 POLISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, April 28th – Thursday, May 1st

Lublin, Poland

LCM (50m)

Start List

Live Results

Livestream

The 2025 Polish Swimming Championships began today in Lublin, and already four swimmers have been added to the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships.

In the first men’s event of the 50m freestyle, Piotr Ludwiczak fired off a winning effort of 22.02 to grab the gold.

The 29-year-old cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 22.05 needed for Singapore, hitting the 2nd-best time of his career in the process. The veteran’s lifetime best remains at the 21.90 put up at last year’s European Championships as the 4th-place finisher.

Tonight, Ludwiczak got to the wall ahead of Kamil Sieradzki who touched in 22.29 while Konrad Zielinski rounded out the podium in 22.42.

On his performance, Ludwiczak told the Polish Swimming Federation, “This is my first qualification for the World Championships, so I am very happy about it.

“Although I have already gone to the Olympic Games, this will be my debut in this event. I will soon start another cycle of preparations and I hope that I will also show my best in Singapore.”

The men’s 100m fly event then produced two World Championships qualifiers.

24-year-old Jakub Majerski stopped the clock at a time of 51.72 (23.77/27.95) as one of two swimmers under the 52-second barrier in tonight’s final.

Joining him was Ksawery Masiuk who notched 51.93 for silver ahead of Adrian Jaskiewicz who bagged the bronze in 52.13.

A time of 51.77 was needed to qualify for Singapore so Majerski made the mark while Masiuk fell just .16 outside it in the final.

However, Masiuk busted out a top-seeded performance of 51.73 in the heats, punching his ticket to Singapore with that outing. That represented a lifetime best, destroying his previous PB of 52.18 from March’s Polish Grand Prix for his first-ever clocking under the 52-second barrier.

As for Majerski, the gold medalist stated after his swim, “I am happy with the completed qualification, but not entirely with the time.

“I think I did not perform as well as I had been working on recently.

“Fortunately, there is still a lot of time until the world championships, so I will definitely work on what needs to be improved. As for the atmosphere, swimming in Lublin is always great, there is a fast pool and I am happy to come back here.”

Masiuk was back in the pool later on in the session to contest the men’s 200m back.

In that event, the University of Texas commit got to the wall in 1:58.97, missing the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 1:58.07.

He was quicker already this season, having put up a result of 1:58.46 at the Swim Open Stockholm last month.

The women’s version of the 200m back did accomplish the goal of reaping a qualifying swim as Aleksandra Knop turned in a time of 2:10.38 to top the podium.

She beat the pack by nearly a second, with national record holder Laura Bernat securing silver in 2:11.11 followed by Adela Piskorska who clinched bronze in 2:12.47.

21-year-old Knop had never been under the 2:14 threshold entering tonight’s race, holding a previous career-quickest time of 2:14.01 from just last month.

She now checks in as the 4th-swiftest Polish woman in history.

Knop told the Polish Swimming Federation post-race, “I am very happy, I didn’t really expect to get the minimum in the 200-meter backstroke.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw Laura and Adela, so they motivated me to run away. I hope that in Singapore, as well as at the European Under-23 Championships and the Universiade, I will show what I am capable of.”