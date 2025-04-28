Winter Juniors Qualifier JJ Arbuckle Commits To Tufts’ Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dallas Mustangs’ JJ Arbuckle has announced his verbal commitment to Tufts University’s class of 2029. Arbuckle is a Winter Juniors and Futures qualifier.

“I am incredibly proud to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Tufts University! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting me every step of the way throughout the recruiting process. I would also like to give a special thanks to Coach Hoyt, Coach Norie, and Coach Meghan for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Jumbos!”

When not racing with his club team, Arbuckle competes for his high school, Greenhill. After sweeping his individual events as a junior at the high school SPC Championships en route to a team title, winning the 200 IM/100 fly/100 breast, Arbuckle closed out his high school career with a pair of bronze medals in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. He swam lifetime bests in both events, hitting 57.84 in the breaststroke and 1:52.05 in the IM.

A month later, he kept the lifetime bests rolling at the Justin Speedo Sectionals, swimming bests in the 200 breaststroke (2:03.18) and 400 IM (4:02.16).

Best Times (SCY):

200 breaststroke: 2:03.18

100 breaststroke: 57.84

400 IM: 4:02.16

200 IM: 1:52.05

The Tufts men are coming off a seventh-place finish at the 2025 DIII NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, their best finish since 2018. Arbuckle will need to drop time to contribute to the Jumbos’ national campaign, but he already projects as an asset at the conference level. The Tufts men were runners-up to Williams at last season’s NESCAC Championships.

Arbuckle’s lifetime bests in the 200 breaststroke, 400 IM, and 200 IM would have earned him three ‘B’ final appearances at those conference championships. Replicating his 200 breaststroke best in the final would have earned him his highest finish of the meet with an 11th place overall, but his 400 and 200 IM would have been just behind that in 12th.

Tufts had at least one scorer in all three of those events, though did not have an ‘A’ finalist in the 200 breaststroke and only had one ‘A’ and ‘C’ finalist each in the 200 IM. The Jumbos do return NESCAC scorers in each of these three events, but it will still benefit them if Arbuckle can come in and contribute at the conference level in his first season, especially as they graduate Eric Lundgren, the men’s NESCAC co-high point award and the Jumbos’ top 2025 NCAA Championship scorer.

