British Champion Eva Okaro on Sprint Training, Olympic Experience, & Heading to Texas

On the back of winning the 50 free and 50 fly at the 2025 British Championships and qualifying for her first LCM world championships, SwimSwam sat down with Eva Okaro to discuss her swimming career thus far. Okaro dives into her experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 Short Course World Championships, where she won a silver medal with Britain’s mixed 4×100 medley relay. She also talks about her training in Britain and what she’s looking forward to about coming to the University of Texas in the fall.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com