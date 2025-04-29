Kamil Sieradzki Clocks 1:46.02 Polish Record In 200 Freestyle

2025 POLISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, April 28th – Thursday, May 1st
- Lublin, Poland
- LCM (50m)
On day two of the 2025 Polish Swimming Championships, two national records were broken, both on the men’s side of the swimming house.
We reported how 20-year-old University of Texas commit Ksawery Masiuk fired off a time of 52.55 to win the men’s 100m back, lowering his previous Polish standard of 52.58 from 2022.
Just a handful of events earlier, however, Kamil Sieradzki produced a gold medal-worthy performance of 1:46.02 to top the men’s 200m freestyle final.
That not only cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 1:46.70 needed for this summer’s World Championships but it overtook the previous Polish record of 1:46.19 Kacper Majchrzak put on the books in 2017.
Runner-up status tonight went to Jakub Walter who touched in 1:50.15 while Mikolaj Filipiak rounded out the podium in 1:50.49.
As for 23-year-old Sieradzki, his lifetime best entering this competition rested at the 1:46.63 established during the semi-finals of the 2024 European Championships. He ultimately placed 7th in Belgrade at 1:47.00.
|Sieradzki’s New 1:46.02 Record
|Majchrzak’s Old 1:46.19 Record
|Sieradzki’s Old 1:46.63 PB
|24.70
|25.14
|24.82
|26.70
|27.05
|26.84
|27.53
|27.11
|27.58
|27.09
|26.89
|27.39
Sieradzki now ranks 8th in the world on the season.
2024-2025 LCM Men 200 Free
Sunwoo
1:45.03
|2
|David
POPOVICI
|ROU
|1:45.07
|04/10
|3
|James
GUY
|GBR
|1:45.08
|04/20
|3
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:45.08
|04/20
|5
|Matt
RICHARDS
|GBR
|1:45.35
|04/20
|6
|Lukas
Märtens
|GER
|1:45.55
|04/13
|7
|MURASA
TATSUYA
|JPN
|1:45.67
|03/21
|8
|Carlos
D'AMBROSIO
|ITA
|1:46.32
|04/16
|9
|Sander Kiær
Sørensen
|NOR
|1:46.48
|04/05
|10
|Jack
McMillan
|GBR
|1:46.49
|04/20