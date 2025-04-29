Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kamil Sieradzki Clocks 1:46.02 Polish Record In 200 Freestyle

2025 POLISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day two of the 2025 Polish Swimming Championships, two national records were broken, both on the men’s side of the swimming house.

We reported how 20-year-old University of Texas commit Ksawery Masiuk fired off a time of 52.55 to win the men’s 100m back, lowering his previous Polish standard of 52.58 from 2022.

Just a handful of events earlier, however, Kamil Sieradzki produced a gold medal-worthy performance of 1:46.02 to top the men’s 200m freestyle final.

That not only cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 1:46.70 needed for this summer’s World Championships but it overtook the previous Polish record of 1:46.19 Kacper Majchrzak put on the books in 2017.

Runner-up status tonight went to Jakub Walter who touched in 1:50.15 while Mikolaj Filipiak rounded out the podium in 1:50.49.

As for 23-year-old Sieradzki, his lifetime best entering this competition rested at the 1:46.63 established during the semi-finals of the 2024 European Championships. He ultimately placed 7th in Belgrade at 1:47.00.

Sieradzki’s New 1:46.02 Record Majchrzak’s Old 1:46.19 Record Sieradzki’s Old 1:46.63 PB
24.70 25.14 24.82
26.70 27.05 26.84
27.53 27.11 27.58
27.09 26.89 27.39

Sieradzki now ranks 8th in the world on the season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 200 Free

Hwang KOR
Sunwoo
10/15
1:45.03
2David
POPOVICI		ROU1:45.0704/10
3James
GUY		GBR1:45.0804/20
3Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:45.0804/20
5Matt
RICHARDS		GBR1:45.3504/20
6Lukas
Märtens		GER1:45.5504/13
7MURASA
TATSUYA		JPN1:45.6703/21
8Carlos
D'AMBROSIO 		ITA1:46.3204/16
9Sander Kiær
Sørensen		NOR1:46.4804/05
10Jack
McMillan		GBR1:46.4904/20
View Top 26»

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!