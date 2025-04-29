Ksawery Masiuk Lowers Polish 100 Back Record To 52.55

2025 POLISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2025 Polish Swimming Championships got underway from Lublin and we saw our first national record bite the dust.

Racing in the final of the men’s 100m backstroke event, Ksawery Masiuk produced a gold medal-winning performance of 52.55.

That registered a new lifetime best and Polish standard, erasing the previous marks of 52.58 he put up in the semi-finals at the 2022 World Championships.

Masiuk’s time tonight also easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 53.94 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Aleksander Stys earned runner-up status in 54.8 while Filip Kosinski of the University of Louisville notched bronze in 55.04.

As for Masiuk, a comparison of his new and former records is below.

Masiuk’s New 52.55 Record Masiuk’s Old 52.58 Record 25.35 25.52 27.20 27.06

The 20-year-old now ranks as the 6th-swiftest swimmer in the world this season.

This 100m back represents Masiuk’s 2nd event in which he qualified for Singapore. During yesterday’s prelims of the men’s 100m fly, the University of Texas commit logged a big-time personal best of 51.73 to get the job done.

Masiuk did fall short in the 200m back, however, registering a winning effort of 1:58.97, missing the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 1:58.07.