Florida Adds Divers Ava Brinkman and Jesus Agundez for Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Florida Gators will add Jesus Agundez and Ava Brinkman to their already-strong diving roster for fall 2025. The Gators have been consistently among the top-scoring diving squads at SEC’s and will only become stronger as they don’t graduate any of their 2025 scorers.

Jesus Agundez is a talented prospect out of Mexico and is notably a 2024 World Junior Champion in the synchronized three meter springboard. Agundez will bring his springboard talents to an already stacked men’s diving program at Florida. International experience is something we’ve seen benefit many divers in the NCAA, and Agundez has plenty of it. Agundez will be joining SEC A finalists Conor Gesing, Peyton Donald, and Jesus Gonzalez next season.

Ava Brinkman is a Florida native and a two-time 3A state champion on the one meter. Brinkman already has a lot of experience on the platform, which will certainly set her up for success at the collegiate level. The Gator women look to be really strong in the coming years on the 10 meter, as Brinkman will join NCAA qualifier Casey Greenberg and 2024 SEC platform champion Camyla Monroy next season.

At the 2025 SEC Championships, the Florida men scored 158 of their 1,325 points in diving and the women scored 96 of their 1,179 in diving. For the men, that included the most points of any SEC team in both springboard disciplines and the most total points.

Last season, the Gator divers performed well at the conference championships, but underperformed on both the men’s and women’s side at the NCAA Championships. Brinkman could be part of the crew that bring the Florida women back up to a podium NCAA finish and Agundez could be key in helping Florida to its first top two finish in over 40 years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.