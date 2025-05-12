Mary Sophie Harvey Concludes Giant Open With 200 IM Personal Best

2025 GIANT OPEN (FRA)

The 2025 Giant Open wrapped up last night from Saint-Denis, France, but not before Canadian Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey claimed another gold in record-breaking time.

Racing in the final of the women’s 200m IM, 25-year-old Harvey produced a winning effort of 2:09.44, earning the top spot by over 2 seconds.

Behind her was host nation swimmer Cyrielle Duhamel who touched in 2:12.10 followed by Bertille Cousson who bagged the bronze in 2:14.79.

For Harvey, her 2:09.44 outing represented the best time of her career, shaving .13 off her previous PB of 2:09.57 notched in May of last year. She remains Canada’s 3rd-swiftest performer of all time in the event and ranks 5th in the world on the season.

Harvey confirmed to SwimSwam that, although she’s been training with Beryl Gastaldello, Yohan Ndoye-Brouard and Maxime Grousset the past couple of weeks, her Montreal-based CAMO is still her primary training spot.

“It’s been going so well these past few years with Greg as my coach and I know we have more to come before I think about changing environments,” she said.

“I think it’s important to see what’s out there and because swimming is such a close-knit community, we have cool opportunities to learn across the globe.

“I’ve really enjoyed training with their group. It was quite different from what I’ve used to but I took it as a challenge and an opportunity to improve on new things. The coaches and swimmers there were great and very welcoming.”

Speaking of Grousset, the 26-year-old French Olympian posted a 51.23 marker to win the men’s 100m fly by a second.

Grousset opened in 23.55 and closed in 27.68 to get the job done ahead of Austria’s Lukas Edl (52.56) and Venezuela’s Jorge-Eliezer Otaiza Hernandez (52.62).

Grousset is the 2023 world champion in this event, having turned in a rapid 50.14 in Fukuoka.

He told the French Swimming Federation after his performance, “I think I can start faster than that in my 100m butterfly, but I let myself go.

“It was the last race, I said to myself “Have fun” and that’s what I did so it’s nice.

“For now, the return is always a little harder, that’s for sure. And anyway, when you’re not fresh, not shaved, the second 50m always hurts your legs.

“I’m very happy, I’m not going to spit on this performance because it’s one of my best performances at a meeting like this, in this period, so it promises great things.

“We worked on the competition, we’re coming back from three training cycles where I hurt my back, I was sick, tired because we worked hard, so now it’s time to recover and gradually move towards the French championships.”

Gastaldello completed her campaign with another win as well, climbing atop the women’s 100m back podium in a new Giant Open record of 59.70.

That scored the sole time in the field under the minute barrier. Dutch swimmer Maaike de Waard hit 1:00.83 and teammate Marrit Steenbergen rounded out the podium in 1:01.02.

16-year-old Tunisian swimmer Rami Rahmouni made his presence known, defeating veterans Marc-Antoine Olivier and Damien Joly en route to 1500m free gold.

The teen stopped the clock at 15:05.43, a new lifetime best by about 5 seconds.

Entering this competition, Rahmouni’s career-quickest rested at the 15:10.48 registered just last month at the French Junior Championships.

His performance here keeps him ranked 4th among all-time Tunisian performers.

Tunisia’s Top 5 Men’s LCM 1500 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Ahmed Hafnaoui – 14:31.54, 2023 Oussama Mellouli – 14.37.28, 2009 Ahmed Jaouadi – 14:43.35, 2024 Rami Rahmouni – 15:05.43, 2025 Mohamed Lagili – 15:26.15, 2019

You can read more about this promising freestyle ace and his rise to the upper echelon of distance swimming here.

Additional Notes