2025 Giant Open Day Two: Harvey Becomes Canada’s #3 400 Free Performer

2025 GIANT OPEN (FRA)

Friday, May 9th – Sunday, May 11th

Saint-Denis, France

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Results

25-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey of Canada continued her siege into day two of the 2025 Giant Open taking place in Saint-Denis, France.

Harvey already won two golds on day one and added two additional wins to her hardware haul, courtesy of her podium-topping performances in the women’s 400m free and 200m breast.

In the former, the Olympian stopped the clock at 4:05.42 to get to the wall over 5 seconds ahead of the field.

The next-closest competitor was host country swimmer Anastasia Kirpichnikova who touched in 4:10.54 followed by Anna Egorova who registered 4:14.12.

For Harvey, her 4:05.42 outing established a new Giant Open record and wiped out her previous lifetime best in the event.

Entering this competition, Harvey’s career-quickest mark was represented by the 4:07.70 notched last year in Rome. Her performance here now renders her Canada’s 3rd-swiftest performer in history. Only Olympian medalist Summer McIntosh (3:56.08) and Brittany MacLean (4:03.43) have been faster.

She now ranks 8th in the world this season.

As for the 200m breast, Harvey posted a winning time of 2:24.22 for another decisive victory by over 4 seconds.

Harvey opened in 1:09.48 and closed in 1:14.74 to get the job done and put up another personal best. Her time here overtook her previous best-ever performance of 2:25.14 logged earlier this season.

Greek ace Apostolos Siskos put on a show in the men’s 200m back, establishing a new Giant Open record of 1:55.18

The 19-year-old split 56.91/58.27 to touch well ahead of Antoine Herlem who clocked 1:57.62 just a hair ahead of Yohann Ndoye-Brouard‘s effort of 1:57.70.

Siskos’ time here outperformed the 1:56.63 put on the books at last month’s Acropolis Open in his home country. It also represents a new lifetime best, surpassing his previous PB of 1:55.42 turned in for silver at last year’s European Championships. That established a new Greek national record until Olympic medalist Apostolos Christou hit 1:54.82 at the Paris Games.

Siskos’ time drop to 1:55.18 now rockets him up the world rankings to wear the crown, ahead of the likes of world record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Swiss Olympic medalist Roman Mityukov.

The men’s 50m free and women’s 100m free highlighted the sprint events on day two.

Olympic silver medalist Ben Proud scored the sole time of the splash n’ dash field under the 22-second barrier.

The 30-year-old followed up his 50m fly victory from last night with a powerful 21.90 to add another gold to his trove.

Frenchman Maxime Grousset was just .11 behind in 22.01 while American Michael Andrew logged 22.25 for silver.

Proud’s time established a new Giant Open record, although the Brit has already been as fast as 21.67 this season. That faster mark was turned in at the Aquatics GB Championships to qualify for the World Championships. However, Proud was already pre-selected for the British squad for Singapore, courtesy of his Olympic medal-garnering performance in Paris.

Yet another Giant Open record was erased with Dutch Olympian Marrit Steenbergen stealing the spotlight in the women’s 100m free.

The 25-year-old ripped a big-time 52.98 to establish her dominance over the field, splitting 25.79/27.19 in the process.

Beryl Gastaldello won the silver medal with a respectable in-season 54.82, and teammate Lison Nowaczyk rounded out the podium with 55.26.

Steenbergen’s 52.98 head-turner represents the ninth-fastest time of her career, one that boasts a PB of 52.26 from when she became world champion last year in Doha.

She now ranks 3rd in the world on the season.

Additional Notes