The Magic of Swim Moms: A Mother’s Day Tribute

Courtesy: Elizabeth Spencer

Swim moms are like magical fairies. You can’t always see them, but you know they’re there! They show up just when you need them, and sometimes when you didn’t even know you needed one.

The first time I encountered a real live swim mom was about 14 years ago. I brought my daughter to her very first swim meet. We were brand new to the sport and were woefully unprepared. Everything seemed to be going swimmingly — until the skies went dark and the epic rains arrived. And then, out of nowhere, a magical swim mom appeared! This kind lady whom we barely knew, gave my daughter everything she needed to make it through the storm — like a chair. Not just a chair, but a chair under a tent! Dry warmups! Dry towels! Pretty basic stuff, but without it, this probably would have been our first and last swim meet, all in one.

To this day, this marvelous mom with the spare chair and surplus towels, remains my dear friend. She even wrote a medical school recommendation for my daughter, who has since learned to pack a raincoat!

Aside from weather, food has been a recurring theme on my journey as a swim mom. I’ve brought kids home for a make-your-own waffle bar after Saturday morning practice and fed my kids’ teammates whatever was in my slow cooker when their moms were sick or had to work late. They’ve gathered around my table to decorate sugar cookies and gingerbread houses. And then there are snacks. Any respectable swim mom has snacks, and lots of them. And most, but not all, are probably healthy.

Where else might you spot a swim mom? Swim moms show up to take photos, make goody bags and decorate buses and locker rooms. They make sure the coach has morning coffee and that there is an ample supply of pasta and meatballs waiting in the hotel lobby after finals. They’ll be your best lane timers, work the gate and sell concessions, even when your meet is on Mother’s Day.

I’ve taken road trips and plane trips with some of my favorite swim moms. We’ve shared hotel rooms and rental cars. They’ve taken my kids across the state and even the country to attend summer swim camps. My swim mom friends have advised on college recruiting, offered career guidance and parenting tips and even saved the day by helping recover my lost emails!

But the extraordinary thing about swim moms is that they also show up when the times are not as cheery. During hospitalizations, family hardships and painful losses — swim moms are the ones who will show up to pay their respects, feed your kids, and of course make sure they still make it to practice. No matter what happens, a swim mom will always help get your kid to or from practice!

So, the next time a magical swim mom reveals herself, pay attention! There’s a good chance she will find her way into your heart and become your lifelong friend.

ABOUT ELIZABETH SPENCER