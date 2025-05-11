Former USC Swimmer Presley Bard Anderson Passes Away At 37 After Battle With Cancer

Presley Bard Anderson, a 14-time All-American swimmer at Indiana and USC and a member of the 2010–11 U.S. National Team, has passed away at 37 after a courageous, nearly three-year battle with stage IV lung cancer.

An update sharing the news was posted on the family’s GoFundMe page, “With heavy hearts, we share that Presley passed peacefully on April 30, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. The past few years have brought many challenges, but Presley faced each one with unwavering strength and grace. Her spirit never wavered, and she remained a light to everyone who knew her. As her family navigates this unimaginable loss, we are continuing this fundraiser to support her devoted husband, Kirk, and their four beautiful children. Your love, prayers, and generosity mean the world during this difficult time. Many have inquired about upcoming services for Presley. In an effort to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time, there are no services planned at this moment.”

The page is still active to help support the family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.

A native of Napa, California, Bard Anderson spent two years at Indiana before transferring to USC. In 2010, she won the Trojans’ first-ever conference title in the 100-yard backstroke while setting several school records. She earned a selection to USA Swimming’s National Team in the same event (in long course meters) later that year.

The following season, as a senior co-captain, Anderson led USC to a 3rd-place finish at the 2011 NCAA Championships — the Trojans’ highest team placement in eight years — behind a bronze medal in the 100 back and a 6th-place result in the 200 back. She wrapped her collegiate career with four individual and two relay school records at USC.

Furthermore, she touched 5th in the 200 back at the 2008 Olympic Trials.

She had been a dedicated teacher with the Napa Valley Unified School District since 2013.