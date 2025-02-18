16-Yr-Old Rami Rahmouni Continuing Tunisian Distance Free Tradition

2025 NATIONAL MEETING OF THE NOC SAINT GERMAIN-EN-LAYE

Friday, February 14th – Sunday, February 16th

Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2025 National Meeting of the NOC Saint-Germain-en-Laye took place this weekend, with junior athletes from across Europe contesting events to kick off their 2025 year of racing.

Tunisia’s promising young swimmer Rami Rahmouni did damage across several events, boosting his accolades even further from what he established last year.

The 16-year-old topped the podiums in the boys’ 400m, 800m and 1500m free races at the competition, separating himself apart from the fields decisively in each.

In the 400m free, Rahmouni stopped the clock at a time of 3:54.73 to grab the gold. That was a solid in-season swim from the teen who owns a lifetime best of 3:51.30 in the race from last December.

Rahmouni also got it done for gold in the 800m free, posting a result of 8:05.06 to reap the top spot. His effort checked in as the 2nd-best time of his young career, sitting only behind his PB of 8:01.60 notched in May of last year.

Finally, Rahmouni completed his campaign with a feisty time of 15:10.51 to become meet champion in the 1500m free.

Rahmouni’s outing hacked nearly 10 seconds off his previous PB of 15:20.08 put up in France last July. Additionally, his performance rendered the teen as Tunisia’s 4th-swiftest performer in history.

Tunisia’s Top 5 Men’s LCM 1500 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Ahmed Hafnaoui – 14:31.54, 2023 Oussama Mellouli – 14.37.28, 2009 Ahmed Jaouadi – 14:43.35, 2024 Rami Rahmouni – 15:10.51, 2025 Mohamed Lagili – 15:26.15, 2019

The teen now ranks #4 in the world on the season.

These performances just add to the already-stellar resume of the young star who nabbed short course meters times of 3:43 in the 400m free, 7:41 in the 800 free and 14:51 in the 1500 free last year.

Rahmouni is carrying on the great Tunisian distance freestyle tradition established first by Ous Mellouli, continued by Ahmed Hafnaoui and also carried on by Ahmed Jaouadi, our Swammy Award winner for 2024 African Male Swimmer of the Year.