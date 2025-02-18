2025 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team Announced

Courtesy: SEC Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (February 18, 2025) – The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 22 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts. The 2025 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team is as follows:

Kailin Winter, Senior, Alabama

For the past three years, Winter has volunteered with DCH Hospital in Tuscaloosa, working as a triage volunteer. Additionally, she served as a nursing station volunteer and a home medical device volunteer in 2023. Her role at DCH allowed her to assist nurses with patient vitals, move patients, translate for Spanish only speakers and assist with medical procedures. In addition to her time at DCH, Winter volunteered at West Alabama Food Bank where she packed meals for elderly West Alabama citizens. She has worked with Quicksilver Swimming where she coached a youth team and aided in strength training in addition to serving as an assistant for game and tournament operations for Alabama Adapted Athletics. Winter is also an active member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at Alabama.

Delaney Harrison, Junior, Arkansas

Harrison volunteers at both the Springdale and Fayetteville Animal Shelters most weekends. She just completed her third consecutive Shop with the Razorbacks. Harrison volunteered at the Champions for Kids event, which provides resources for children in our nation’s highest poverty schools to be prepared for success in school and in life. Over the summer, she taught swimming lessons throughout the Fayetteville/Springdale/Rogers areas.

Maggie McGuire, Sophomore, Auburn

McGuire has made a commitment to both her athletic career and serving her community at Auburn. This season alone, she has completed over 30 hours of community service, making sure she leaves a lasting impact when her career on the Plains is over. An integral part of the Giving Hope Program, McGuire makes sure the basic needs of children and families are met during the holiday season. She also volunteers her time as a coach for the SOCAL Aquatics and is an impactful part of the Macon County Girls’ annual trip to an Auburn Volleyball game in Neville Arena. Three hours each month, McGuire serves as an Auburn Connect leader, helping freshman student-athletes transition from high school to campus life as an athlete. Eyeing to make a difference in the future, she also undergoes regular Auburn YOU leadership training. Last season, McGuire was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as well as a CSCAA Academic All-American.

Anna Moore, Junior, Florida

Moore has volunteered through Florida’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which is part of the Gators Experience Program. Her community service projects have focused on promoting and supporting mental health within K-12 student-athletes in the Gainesville community. Moore has also given tours of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to students from Carolyn Beatrice Parker Elementary School. In addition to her service work, Moore has been acknowledged for her work in the classroom. She was named to the 2024 CSCAA Scholar All-American Team, the 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll and the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Honor Roll.

Abby McCulloh, Senior, Georgia

McCulloh has volunteered with numerous organizations during her four years in Athens. She works with Athens Church, serving as a guest services volunteer and welcoming attendees to the church. McCulloh has worked with children involved in ESP and Special Olympics, helping to organize their annual baseball game and prom. With Swim Across America, she fundraised for childhood cancer research and serves on the organization’s college advisory board. Through Hilinski’s Hope, McCulloh produced and filmed a video to support the foundation’s efforts to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness. In the Athens area, she assisted with trash and invasive plant species removal on MLK Day of Service, delivered Christmas cards to local seniors at Presbyterian Village, and organized books for Books for Keeps. Outside of swimming and community service opportunities, McCulloh serves as the female student-athlete representative on the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors, representing and advocating for UGA female student-athletes. She is a member of the Palladia Women’s Society, Omicron Delta Kappa Honors Society, and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society Caucus. McCulloh was inducted into the UGA Athletics Leadership Academy in 2022 and helped form the UGA Athletics Performance and Wellness Support Committee.

Victoria (Torie) Buerger, Fifth-Year, Kentucky

Buerger has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to community service, dedicating over 235 hours to a diverse range of causes. With Amachi, she formed a meaningful mentorship with a young mentee, engaging in activities such as arts and crafts, homework help, park outings, and skill-building exercises to foster personal growth and development. At God’s Pantry, Buerger helped pack and deliver food to those in need. She also collected and donated supplies for local schools through the School Supply Drive and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House. Buerger assisted the Christmas Miracle project, where she wrapped and delivered presents to families in need and helped organize holiday festivities. She crafted Valentine’s cards for children at the hospital, packed gift boxes for Samaritan’s Purse, and supported children at the Kentucky Swim Camp. Buerger volunteered at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, assisting with the care of horses and maintaining the barn. She has been named to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll for four consecutive years. Buerger was also named a member of the 2024 CSCAA Second-Team Scholar All-America Team, a 2022 CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention honoree, and a University of Kentucky Athletics Frank G. Ham Society of Character Inductee.

Jenna Bridges, Graduate Student, LSU

Bridges has been able to participate in several community service projects through her involvement in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). She helped coordinate and participated in the swimming & diving booth at the Halloween Boozar, which is an annual event that allows varsity LSU teams to connect directly with the community by handing out candy and playing games with kids who come to trick-or-treat. At a championship meet over the summer in California, Bridges suggested providing food to a local food bank, and the team was able to find a local church to donate leftover unopened snacks to the bank. For Veterans Day, she led the women’s swim team in writing letters to veterans during a bus ride back from a swim meet. With Bridges’ help, the women’s swimming & diving team donated food, toiletries and toys for the 2024 “Thankful Tiger” donation drive, ranking third for the most donations this year. For the MLK Day of Service, Bridges worked at Cat Haven, a non-profit, cat-only shelter in Baton Rouge, where she helped clean out rooms and cages and set up new, clean habitats for the cats. She has served as the assistant director of marketing and communications for SAAC, was named one of the four team captains ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Sierra Smith, Graduate Student, Missouri

Smith has amassed over 280 total volunteer and community service hours in her time at the University of Missouri. She worked with Turning Point, helping lead Bingo or Bible study each week to build relationships with those experiencing homelessness. With the Crossing Church, Smith was a part of the prayer shawl ministry, crocheting/knitting shawls and praying over them to gift to people in need. Smith was the winner of the 2024 Harry Bell Memorial Award (Swimming and Diving), recognizing a member of the team of who excels in leadership, care and unselfish servitude across all areas of being a student-athlete. She has been a Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll selection for each of the last three seasons. Smith has also earned CSCAA Scholar All American first-team honors in 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as a second-team accolades in 2024.

Paige Collins, Senior, South Carolina

Collins has tallied 191 hours of community service throughout her time at South Carolina. She has volunteered at Prisma Health’s Children’s Hospital and mentored kids during summer camp for the Beyond Sports Community Outreach Project. Collins played with children during therapy sessions while volunteering at The Therapy Place. She helped out during the Gamecock Games, a field day for kids with disabilities. Collins spoke to middle school students during an Anti-Bullying Week campaign. A member of last year’s SEC Community Service Team, she was also named to the 2024 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll and the 2023 CSCAA Scholar All-American Second Team.

Kate McCarville, Senior, Tennessee

McCarville has made her presence known in the Knoxville community since arriving on Rocky Top. Boasting more than 200 hours of service, she has participated in events like community holiday meals and “Read to Lead” as well as kickball with local kids. However, the majority of her community service (160+ hours) has come with The League of Angels, which is a non-profit organization that provides baseball events for individuals with special needs. McCarville spends free time as a volunteer team member with the organization, helping put on events and coach the athletes. During the 2022-23 academic year, she was a member of the VOLeaders Academy, which was developed to cultivate positive student-athlete leaders through sport to create positive social change. Her time with the program concluded with a cultural exchange trip to the Philippines, where she applied leadership skills and participated in service opportunities focused on community development and social change. McCarville is also a two-time CSCAA Scholar All-American and has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times.

Emma Sticklen, Graduate Student, Texas

Sticklen is passionate about education for underprivileged children. After she was named Hook ‘Em’s Community Hero in the month of December because of her efforts, Truist donated $500 to organizations that support and provide access to youth education. Sticklen has also teamed up with several local Texas aquatic clubs to help children learn underwater and butterfly technique swimming, along with spreading her knowledge and inspiring young swimmers through speaking engagements. She has spent time also volunteering with The Trail Conservancy in Austin, helping clean up Lady Bird Lake and other places around the city. The 16-time All-American was named to the 2023-24 CSC Academic All-America First Team and the 2022-23 CSC Academic All-America Third Team.

Chloe Stepanek, Graduate Student,

Texas A&M

Stepanek has dedicated time away from the pool and the classroom to the Bryan-College Station community. She has participated in REVved Up to Read, volunteering to read to elementary school students around the area. Stepanek has also donated and worked with AggiesCAN, the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation. She has spent time with her teammates at The Big Event, the largest one-day, student-run community service project, cleaning yards and houses of those in need in the community. Stepanek serves as team captain as well as a team SAAC representative. She has also been an ambassador for 12th Man Foundation and their 1922 Fund. Stepanek works as a student technician at the Huffines Institute for Sports Medicine and Human Performance and has previously served as a teaching assistant for Physiology for Biomedical Engineers and Biomedical Anatomy. The 13 -time All-American has earned two SEC Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors and was named a CSCAA First Team Scholar All-American and a CSC First Team Academic All-American.

Hannah Weissman, Junior, Vanderbilt

A two-year member of Vanderbilt’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, including serving as the group’s vice president during the 2024-25 season, Weissman has worked with her fellow student-athletes to promote engagement, community service and career development. This season, she has also worked on weekends as a volunteer with the Pediatric Emergency Department, where she helps make decisions on developmentally appropriate activities to engage and comfort children during their hospital stay. Weissman also has experience as a camp counselor at the Center for Courageous Kids, a role that saw her actively engage with children with medical issues and their families while attending a weekend overnight camp. Weissman was named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll following her freshman season at Vanderbilt, and she made the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll the following year.