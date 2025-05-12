Reid Caswell Transferring To USC After One Season With Ohio State

Reid Caswell will join the USC Trojans this fall for the 2025-2026 school year. He arrives with three years of eligibility remaining after spending his freshman season at Ohio State.

Caswell originally grew up in the Columbus, Ohio area as he swam for Upper Arlington Swim Club and Upper Arlington High School. He now will make the trip out west.

This past season, he swam a lifetime best of a 1:38.71 in the 200 free and a 45.63 in the 100 free at midseason. He did not swim at the Big Ten Championships but swam numerous lifetime bests at the Ohio State Winter Invite. There he swam a 44.97 in the 100 free, 1:37.52 in the 200 free, and a 4:24.39 in the 500 free. In March, he improved his lifetime best in the 200 free once again with a 1:36.41 at the OSU Last Chance Meet.

Caswell’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 44.97

200 free: 1:36.41

500 free: 4:24.39

The USC men finished 4th at the 2025 Big Ten Championships with 878 points. Ohio State was 3rd with 1100 points.

Based on his best times, Caswell has the potential to add points at the conference level. His lifetime best in the 200 free would have made the Big Ten ‘C’ final. It took a 43.48 in the 100 free and a 4:20.80 in the 500 free to earn a second swim.

In addition to his individual impact, the team also graduates their top 200 freestyler from this past season so Caswell has the potential to join the 800 free relay. Luke Maurer arrived from Stanford to take his COVID-19 fifth year and led the team with a 1:32.47. That swim helped the team’s 800 free relay to a 12th place finish at 2025 NCAAs.