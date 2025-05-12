Sierra Men Make It Five Straight 3C2A Titles, Mt. San Antonio College Women Win For First Time

2025 3C2A Swim & Dive Championships

May 1-4, 2025

Santa Rosa, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Results on Meet Mobile: “CCC_AA Swim and Dive Championships 2025”

History repeated itself at the 2025 California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Swim & Dive Championships as the Sierra College men claimed their fifth straight title, while for the third consecutive season, the women’s champion was a first-time winner.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Mt. San Antonio College (SAC) women secured their first 3C2A title in program history in Santa Rosa, putting up 440 points to edge out defending champion Santa Barbara City College (424) by 16 points.

Leading the way for Mt. SAC was sophomore Elleanna Ramos, who won the 200 fly (2:06.74), placed 2nd in the 100 fly (57.46) and took 8th in the 50 free (24.64) to score 48 points, tying for the team lead with Carolyn Kao, who was 2nd in the 200 free (1:54.63), 3rd in the 50 free (24.29) and 4th in the 100 free (52.20).

Mt. SAC also swept the 200 and 400 medley relays, with Paige Fast (28.11), Spencer Damaske (30.42), Ramos (25.92), and Kao (23.66) combining for a time of 1:48.11 to comfortably win the 200 medley. In the 400, Fast (1:00.04), Damaske (1:07.76), Ramos (57.13) and Kao (51.67) clocked 3:56.60 to top American River (3:57.27).

“The credit goes to the nine women who qualified and performed over the three-day meet,” said Mt. SAC head coach Chris Jackson, who was named Women’s Coach of the Meet. “Each one stepped up and did their job, whether it was making the final heat or the consolation. I also want to recognize Marc and Lani Ruh, who trained and prepared this group for the end of the season. It was a great ride to be on this year.”

The only swimmer to go three-for-three individually on the women’s side was Santa Barbara City College sophomore Lily Carrick, who swept the 500 free (5:00.64), 1650 free (17:46.46) and 400 IM (4:27.00), setting personal best times across the board and earning Women’s Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Carrick also led off Santa Barbara City’s winning 200 free relay (1:37.11) and swam the third leg on the victorious 400 free relay (3:30.73).

Santa Barbara’s Maddie Myers took the 200 free title in 1:53.72 after she was the runner-up last year, and contributed on both of the team’s winning free relays.

A number of state records fell during the meet, including Grossmont College sophomore Camille Seiley snagging one in the 50 free, clocking 23.16, while adding a second win in the 100 free (50.97). In the 50 free, Seiley, who defended her title, took down the previous state record of 23.24 set by Kimberly Bierwith in 2009.

Also winning two individual events in the pool were El Camino College sophomore Iyanah Samayoa, Allan Hancock College sophomore Naomi Bravo-Guzman, and De Anza College sophomore Joyce Lin.

Samayoa set a new state record in the 200 breast, clocking 2:15.93 in the final to lower the previous mark of 2:17.50, and she also topped the 100 breast in 1:03.41 while finishing 2nd in the 200 IM (2:06.00), setting personal bests in all three.

Bravo-Guzman was also perfect in terms of going three-for-three in best times, winning the 200 back (2:01.70), 200 IM (2:05.71) and finishing as a close runner-up to Carrick in the 400 IM (4:27.47).

Lin won the 100 back (57.02), 100 IM (58.85) and was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:04.80), setting new best times in the two latter events.

On the boards, Los Angeles Valley College freshman Ciera Center was dominant, sweeping the 1-meter (276.50) and 3-meter (287.15) events with a pair of state records, earning her Women’s Diver of the Meet honors.

Another state record fell at the hands of American River College freshman Caitlin Wham, who won the 100 fly in a time of 54.77, lowering the 2023 record of 54.82 sety by Emma Hart.

Wham also anchored American River College’s 800 free relay, which dominated the field en route to a five-second win in 7:54.57.

Team Standings – Top 5

Mt. San Antonio College, 440 Santa Barbara City College, 424 American River College, 305 Diablo Valley College / Sierra College, 270 –

MEN’S RECAP

The Sierra College men made it five straight titles at the 3C2A Championships as they emerged by nine points in a razor-thin battle with American River College.

American River College piled up 10 event wins throughout the meet, but it was Sierra’s depth that prevailed as they came out on top despite only winning one event.

Sierra’s lone event victory came in the 800 free relay, as Brock Sippola (1:41.76), Rhett Wildenradt (1:41.32), Tyler Nattrass (1:42.08) and Troy Quintana (1:39.54) combined for a time of 6:44.70 to dominate the field, with runner-up Bakersfield College more than eight seconds back.

Quintana was 2nd in the 200 free (1:39.29), 3rd in the 500 free (4:35.52) and 4th in the 1650 free (16:17.21) to score 48 points for Sierra, which tied him for the team lead with Genoa Nixon, who was the runner-up in the 200 fly (1:49.45), 200 IM (1:50.73) and 5th in the 100 fly (49.09).

“This was tough. That was probably the deepest state competition-wise we’ve ever faced,” said Sierra head coach Chris Breitbart. “American River was good, Mt. SAC was good, and there are just a number of great swimmers in the State of California right now. We got a culture at Sierra where guys come for business, and at the end of the day, they just want to be better athletes.”

Three swimmers swept their individual events during the meet, including two from American River College doing so while breaking at least one state record.

Sophomore Cayden Pitzer won the 100 breast (52.98), 200 breast (1:58.39) and 200 IM (1:47.63), setting a pair of state records along the way.

In the 100 breast, Pitzer’s time of 52.98 erased the previous mark of 53.80, set by Jia Ng in 2014. In the 200 IM, Pitzer clocked 1:46.80 in the prelims to erase the state record of 1:47.36 set by Neil Franka in 2016.

His freshman teammate Davyd Tsypan swept the 100 back (49.17), 200 back (1:44.75) and 100 fly (48.12), with his swim in the 200 back knocking two-tenths off the state record of 1:44.95 set by Brandon James in 2015.

Pitzer and Tsypan also contributed on all four of American River College’s winning relays, including both medleys that set new state records. Gar Long and John Branson all factored into all four winning relays.

American River College Winning Relays:

200 free – Gar Long, John Branson, Davyd Tsypan, Cayden Pitzer – 1:21.66

400 free – Cayden Pitzer, Gar Long, John Branson, Davyd Tsypan – 3:01.06

200 medley – John Branson, Cayden Pitzer, Davyd Tsypan, Gar Long – 1:28.86 State Record

400 medley – John Branson, Cayden Pitzer, Davyd Tsypan, Gar Long – 3:16.58 State Record

The other three-event winner was Cuesta College freshman Grant Huston, who won the 100 free (44.26), 200 free (1:37.69) and 500 free (4:24.98) in dominant fashion.

Also setting a state record was Riverside City College’s Zeke Serrano, who topped the 100 IM in 50.67, re-lowering the 50.80 state record he set in the prelims. Orange Coast College’s Evan Lim (50.74) also went under the record in the final.

Ben Lentz cruised to a sweep of the diving events, winning the 1-meter (310.65) and 3-meter (262.85) events for College of Marin.

Other Winners

50 free – Cody Hart (Bakersfield), 20.22

Cody Hart (Bakersfield), 20.22 1650 free – Jack Painton (Mt. San Antonio), 15:53.60

Jack Painton (Mt. San Antonio), 15:53.60 200 fly – Nathaniel D’Aloisio (Long Beach City College), 1:48.63

Nathaniel D’Aloisio (Long Beach City College), 1:48.63 400 IM – Jake M. Kiss (Golden WEest College), 3:57.68

Team Standings – Top 5