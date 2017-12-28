2017 Swammy Award, National Development: Ireland

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 National Development Award: Ireland

In 2016, Swim Ireland pulled off the biggest national-team-coaching-hire-coup since Sergio Lopez moved to Singapore in 2015 when they hired Jon Rudd away from the Plymouth Leander Swim Club in England, where he coached among others the World Record holder in the 100 breaststroke Ruta Meilutyte. Then they won big again when they lured Ben Higson away from the University of Stirling, where he coached Robbie Renwick, Ross Murdoch, and Danielle Huskisson, among others.

Higson is a microcosm of Irish Swimming as a whole. He’s young (just 30 years old), and he’s talented. Young talent have exploded this year. While the country didn’t win any medals at either the World Championships in August, nor at the European Short Course Championships in December. In fact, they had only one semi-finalist at Worlds (Shane Ryan, 12th in the 100 back).

But we have to look beyond the medals to see what’s happening in Ireland. In 2017, they broke senior National Records in 37 different events – and some of those were broken multiple times. They broke Junior National Records in 30 events as well, for 67 total national records broken.

Even better, those records have been well-distributed. They’ve come in both men’s and women’s races. They’ve broken records in every discipline – sprint freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, IM, club relays, national relays – the only exception is the distance freestyle records, which largely were left untouched, especially at the senior level.

Some of those swims are overlapping – like from teenager Conor Ferguson, who with every senior record swim (all three backstrokes in short course, the 200 in long course) also broke a junior record.

A summary of the Irish Records broken in 2017 is below, counting the number of events, not the number of records.

Male Female Total Long Course Senior 13 7 20 Long Course Junior 6 7 13 Short Course Senior 9 5 14 Short Course Junior 8 5 13 Total 36 24 60 Long Course Short Course Mixed Relays Senior 2 1 3 Mixed Relays Junior 2 2 4 Total 4 3 7

Previous Winners, and how they’ve built off their success: