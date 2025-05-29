Ruta Meilutyte, Danas Rapsys Highlight Lithuanian Roster For 2025 World Championships

Ruta Meilutyte and Danas Rapsys highlight the Lithuanian roster set to represent the country at the 2025 World Championships in Singapore. Swimming is scheduled from July 26-August 3.

Meilutyte represented the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing 11th in the 100 breaststroke. She also swam at 2024 SC Worlds where she captured gold in the 50 breaststroke.

She is the World Record holder in the LCM 50 breast after swimming a 29.16 in the event at the 2023 LCM World Championships and will enter as a favorite in the event. She also won the 100 breaststroke at 2023 LCM Worlds in a 1:04.62.

Highlighting the men’s side of the roster is Rapsys who was the men’s highest finisher in Paris as he finished 5th in the 200 freestyle. Rapsys won silver in the 200 free at the 2024 edition of the World Championships last February.

Breaststrokers Aleksas Savickas and Andrius Šidlauskas also highlight the men’s side. Both represented the country in Paris with Savickas finishing 19th in the 200 breast while Šidlauskas was 20th in the 100 breast.

The country will have three relays, highlight by the men’s 4×200 free relay. The country finished 7th in that relay at 2024 Worlds, punching their ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Full Lithuanian Roster For 2025 Worlds

The country also announced its roster for the U23 Championships that are scheduled for June 26-28 in Slovakia. Two athletes, Kotryna Teterevkova and Justine Murdock, are scheduled to represent the country in both Singapore and Slovakia.

Full Lithuanian Roster For U23 Championships