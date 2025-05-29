USA Swimming Announces Selection Procedures For 2025-26 National Junior Team

Ahead of the 2025 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana next week, USA Swimming has announced its selection procedures for the pool swimming 2025-26 National Junior Team. Though the announcement came this week, the athletes will be selected from times swum at sanctioned USA Swimming or approved World Aquatics events between January 1, 2025, and August 31, 2025.

To be eligible for the 2025-26 National Junior Team, athletes must be 18 years-old or younger of December 31, 2025, and a registered member of USA Swimming. Any junior swimmer named to the 2025-26 National Team is not eligible to be named to the National Junior Team. Further, any “athletes who have competed in an individual event at any Olympic Games are not eligible for selection…athletes who competed at the 2024 World Short Course Championships and 2025 World Aquatic Championships are eligible” unless they are selected for the National Team.

Selection Process

USA Swimming will select the National Junior team based on times from the qualification period. The athletes with the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-fastest times in each Olympic event will make the team, plus the sixth-fastest swimmer in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Interestingly, though USA Swimming updated its selection procedures for the 2025 World Championships to include the stroke 50s as Priority #1 considering their addition for the 2028 Olympic Games, these selection policies did not make that change. In fact, the press release specifically notes fastest times in the 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, and 50 butterfly are not considered in the selection process for the 2025-26 National Junior Team.

2024-25 National Junior Team (Pool & Open Water)

GIRLS’ ROSTER (33)

BOYS’ ROSTER (38)