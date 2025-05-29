Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Announces Selection Procedures For 2025-26 National Junior Team

Ahead of the 2025 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana next week, USA Swimming has announced its selection procedures for the pool swimming 2025-26 National Junior Team. Though the announcement came this week, the athletes will be selected from times swum at sanctioned USA Swimming or approved World Aquatics events between January 1, 2025, and August 31, 2025.

To be eligible for the 2025-26 National Junior Team, athletes must be 18 years-old or younger of December 31, 2025, and a registered member of USA Swimming. Any junior swimmer named to the 2025-26 National Team is not eligible to be named to the National Junior Team. Further, any “athletes who have competed in an individual event at any Olympic Games are not eligible for selection…athletes who competed at the 2024 World Short Course Championships and 2025 World Aquatic Championships are eligible” unless they are selected for the National Team.

Selection Process

USA Swimming will select the National Junior team based on times from the qualification period. The athletes with the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-fastest times in each Olympic event will make the team, plus the sixth-fastest swimmer in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Interestingly, though USA Swimming updated its selection procedures for the 2025 World Championships to include the stroke 50s as Priority #1 considering their addition for the 2028 Olympic Games, these selection policies did not make that change. In fact, the press release specifically notes fastest times in the 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, and 50 butterfly are not considered in the selection process for the 2025-26 National Junior Team.

2024-25 National Junior Team (Pool & Open Water)

GIRLS’ ROSTER (33)

Name Event(s) Club Hometown
Samantha Anderson 7.5K Long Island Aquatic Club Manhasset, N.Y.
Emily Brown 200 FL Dublin Community Swim Team Dublin, Ohio
Liberty Clark 100 FR Unattached Chico, Calif.
Daisy Collins 7.5K North Carolina Aquatic Club
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Charlotte Crush 100/200 BK; 100 FL Lakeside Swim Team Louisville, Ky.
Kennedi Dobson 200/400/800/1500 FR Eastern Express Swim Team Levittown, Pa.
Paige Downey 800/1500 FR Gold Medal Swim Club Gilbert, Ariz.
Piper Enge 100 BR Bellevue Club Swim Team
Mercer Island, Wash.
Kayla Han 400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM Carmel Swim Club La Mirada, Calif.
Brinkleigh Hansen 800/1500 FR; 5K Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Lily King 50/100 FR Mount Pleasant Aqua Club Latrobe, Pa.
Caroline Larsen 50/100 FR; 100 FL Foxjets Swim Team
Eden Prairie, Minn.
Alyce Lehman 200 FL Jersey Wahoos
Haddonfield, N.J.
Hannah Marinovich 100 BR Clovis Swim Club Fresno, Calif.
Raya Mellott 200 BR Crow Canyon Sharks Danville, Calif.
Julie Mishler 50 FR Fishers Area Swimming Tigers Milford, Ind.
Lillie Nesty 200 FR Gator Swim Club Gainesville, Fla.
Teagan O’Dell 200 FR; 100/200 BK; 200/400 IM Mission Viejo Nadadores
Chino Hills, Calif.
Annam Olasewere 50 FR Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club Westport, Conn.
Erika Pelaez 100 FR; 100 BK; 100 FL Eagle Aquatics Hialeah, Fla.
Grace Rabb 200 IM Aquajets Swim Team Austin, Texas
Emma Reiser 400 FR SwimAtlanta Sugar Hill, Ga.
Addie Robillard 100/200 BR Mason Manta Rays Mason, Ohio
Sarah Rodrigues 200 BK Jersey Aquatic Club Wayne, N.J.
Addison Sauickie 200/400 FR Sarasota Sharks Sarasota, Fla.
Sianna Savarda 10K Sandpipers of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev.
Sydney Schoeck 400 IM CSP Tideriders
Chesterfield, Mo.
Elle Scott 100 BR; 200 IM SwimMAC Carolina Charlotte, N.C.
Leah Shackley 100/200 BK; 100/200 FL Blair Regional YMCA Bedford, Pa.
Claire Stuhlmacher 10K NOVA of Virginia Henrico, Va.
Mia Su 200 BR Santa Clara Swim Club
Sunnyvale, Calif.
Molly Sweeney 200 BR; 200/400 IM Carmel Swim Club Carmel, Ind.
Kelsey Zhang 200 FL Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics Saratoga, Calif.

BOYS’ ROSTER (38)

Name Event(s) Club Hometown
Blake Amlicke 100 BK Nashville Aquatic Club
Clarksville, Tenn.
Josh Bey 100/200 BR Highland Hurricanes Swim Club Hinsdale, Ill.
Brayden Capen 200 BK Academy Bullets Swim Club Naperville, Ill.
Norvin Clontz 400 FR Mecklenburg Swim Association Charlotte, N.C.
Rowan Cox 100 FL Longhorn Aquatics Austin, Texas
Anthony Dornoff 400 IM La Mirada Armada Cerritos, Calif.
Shane Eckler 100 FR Ridley Area YMCA Stingrays Delco, Pa.
Shareef Elaydi 200 FL Santa Clara Swim Club
Santa Clara, Calif.
Gregg Enoch 200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM Carmel Swim Club Carmel, Ind.
Ryan Erisman 400 IM; 10K Laker Swim
Windermere, Fla.
PJ Foy 100 FL Glacier Swim Club
Auke Bay, Alaska
Bucky Gettys 1500 FR Texas Gold
Round Rock, Texas
Garrett Gould 50 FR Greater Somerset County YMCA
Basking Ridge, N.J.
Sean Green 400/800 FR; 400 IM Long Island Aquatic Club
Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
Aiden Hammer 400/800 FR King Aquatic Club
Fox Island, Wash.
Jackson Irwin 7.5K Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team Sarasota, Fla.
Colin Jacobs 7.5K Sarasota Sharks Bradenton, Fla.
Brady Johnson 100 BK FMC Aquatic
West Chicago, Ill.
Jacob Johnson 100/200 FL Suburban Seahawks Club Springfield, Pa.
Gavin Keogh 100/200 BK Flatiron Athletic Club Erie, Colo.
Sam Lorenz 100 BK Schroeder YMCA Swim Team Thiensville, Wis.
Gabriel Manteufel 1500 FR Sandpipers Of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev.
Campbell McKean 100 BR Bend Swim Club Bend, Ore.
Luka Mijatovic 200/400/800/1500 FR Pleasanton Seahawks
Pleasanton, Calif.
William Mulgrew 800/1500 FR Shawmut Aquatic Club Walpole, Mass.
Gabe Nunziata 100/200 BR Old Dominion Aquatic Club Suffolk, Va.
Martin Perecinsky 200 BK Long Island Aquatic Club Kings Park, N.Y.
Joe Polyak 100/200 BR; 200 IM Iowa Flyers Swim Club Iowa City, Iowa
Logan Robinson 200 FL Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club Pensacola, Fla.
Quin Seider 50/100 FR Ojai Heat Waves Oak View, Calif.
Will Siegel 10K Long Island Aquatic Club Merrick, N.Y.
Albert Smelzer 50 FR Swim GSA
Greensboro, N.C.
Baylor Stanton 200 BK; 200 IM Gwinnett Aquatics
Lawrenceville, Ga.
Ethan Vance 50 FR Jefferson City Area YMCA
Osage Beach, Mo.
August Vetsch 50 FR; 100 FL Swim Neptune
Queen Creek, Ariz.
Maximus Williamson 100/200 FR; 200 IM Lakeside Aquatic Club
Southlake, Texas
Jordan Willis 200 BR SwimMAC Carolina Waxhaw, N.C.
Jason Zhao 100/200 FR Mason Manta Rays Cincinnati, Ohio

