USA Swimming Announces Selection Procedures For 2025-26 National Junior Team

Ahead of the 2025 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana next week, USA Swimming has announced its selection procedures for the pool swimming 2025-26 National Junior Team. Though the announcement came this week, the athletes will be selected from times swum at sanctioned USA Swimming or approved World Aquatics events between January 1, 2025, and August 31, 2025.
To be eligible for the 2025-26 National Junior Team, athletes must be 18 years-old or younger of December 31, 2025, and a registered member of USA Swimming. Any junior swimmer named to the 2025-26 National Team is not eligible to be named to the National Junior Team. Further, any “athletes who have competed in an individual event at any Olympic Games are not eligible for selection…athletes who competed at the 2024 World Short Course Championships and 2025 World Aquatic Championships are eligible” unless they are selected for the National Team.
Selection Process
USA Swimming will select the National Junior team based on times from the qualification period. The athletes with the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-fastest times in each Olympic event will make the team, plus the sixth-fastest swimmer in the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Interestingly, though USA Swimming updated its selection procedures for the 2025 World Championships to include the stroke 50s as Priority #1 considering their addition for the 2028 Olympic Games, these selection policies did not make that change. In fact, the press release specifically notes fastest times in the 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, and 50 butterfly are not considered in the selection process for the 2025-26 National Junior Team.
2024-25 National Junior Team (Pool & Open Water)
GIRLS’ ROSTER (33)
|Name
|Event(s)
|Club
|Hometown
|Samantha Anderson
|7.5K
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Manhasset, N.Y.
|Emily Brown
|200 FL
|Dublin Community Swim Team
|Dublin, Ohio
|Liberty Clark
|100 FR
|Unattached
|Chico, Calif.
|Daisy Collins
|7.5K
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|
Chapel Hill, N.C.
|Charlotte Crush
|100/200 BK; 100 FL
|Lakeside Swim Team
|Louisville, Ky.
|Kennedi Dobson
|200/400/800/1500 FR
|Eastern Express Swim Team
|Levittown, Pa.
|Paige Downey
|800/1500 FR
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|Piper Enge
|100 BR
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|
Mercer Island, Wash.
|Kayla Han
|400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM
|Carmel Swim Club
|La Mirada, Calif.
|Brinkleigh Hansen
|800/1500 FR; 5K
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|
Saint Petersburg, Fla.
|Lily King
|50/100 FR
|Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
|Latrobe, Pa.
|Caroline Larsen
|50/100 FR; 100 FL
|Foxjets Swim Team
|
Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Alyce Lehman
|200 FL
|Jersey Wahoos
|
Haddonfield, N.J.
|Hannah Marinovich
|100 BR
|Clovis Swim Club
|Fresno, Calif.
|Raya Mellott
|200 BR
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|Danville, Calif.
|Julie Mishler
|50 FR
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|Milford, Ind.
|Lillie Nesty
|200 FR
|Gator Swim Club
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Teagan O’Dell
|200 FR; 100/200 BK; 200/400 IM
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|
Chino Hills, Calif.
|Annam Olasewere
|50 FR
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|Westport, Conn.
|Erika Pelaez
|100 FR; 100 BK; 100 FL
|Eagle Aquatics
|Hialeah, Fla.
|Grace Rabb
|200 IM
|Aquajets Swim Team
|Austin, Texas
|Emma Reiser
|400 FR
|SwimAtlanta
|Sugar Hill, Ga.
|Addie Robillard
|100/200 BR
|Mason Manta Rays
|Mason, Ohio
|Sarah Rodrigues
|200 BK
|Jersey Aquatic Club
|Wayne, N.J.
|Addison Sauickie
|200/400 FR
|Sarasota Sharks
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Sianna Savarda
|10K
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sydney Schoeck
|400 IM
|CSP Tideriders
|
Chesterfield, Mo.
|Elle Scott
|100 BR; 200 IM
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Leah Shackley
|100/200 BK; 100/200 FL
|Blair Regional YMCA
|Bedford, Pa.
|Claire Stuhlmacher
|10K
|NOVA of Virginia
|Henrico, Va.
|Mia Su
|200 BR
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|
Sunnyvale, Calif.
|Molly Sweeney
|200 BR; 200/400 IM
|Carmel Swim Club
|Carmel, Ind.
|Kelsey Zhang
|200 FL
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|Saratoga, Calif.
BOYS’ ROSTER (38)
|Name
|Event(s)
|Club
|Hometown
|Blake Amlicke
|100 BK
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|
Clarksville, Tenn.
|Josh Bey
|100/200 BR
|Highland Hurricanes Swim Club
|Hinsdale, Ill.
|Brayden Capen
|200 BK
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|Naperville, Ill.
|Norvin Clontz
|400 FR
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Rowan Cox
|100 FL
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Austin, Texas
|Anthony Dornoff
|400 IM
|La Mirada Armada
|Cerritos, Calif.
|Shane Eckler
|100 FR
|Ridley Area YMCA Stingrays
|Delco, Pa.
|Shareef Elaydi
|200 FL
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|
Santa Clara, Calif.
|Gregg Enoch
|200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM
|Carmel Swim Club
|Carmel, Ind.
|Ryan Erisman
|400 IM; 10K
|Laker Swim
|
Windermere, Fla.
|PJ Foy
|100 FL
|Glacier Swim Club
|
Auke Bay, Alaska
|Bucky Gettys
|1500 FR
|Texas Gold
|
Round Rock, Texas
|Garrett Gould
|50 FR
|Greater Somerset County YMCA
|
Basking Ridge, N.J.
|Sean Green
|400/800 FR; 400 IM
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|
Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
|Aiden Hammer
|400/800 FR
|King Aquatic Club
|
Fox Island, Wash.
|Jackson Irwin
|7.5K
|Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Colin Jacobs
|7.5K
|Sarasota Sharks
|Bradenton, Fla.
|Brady Johnson
|100 BK
|FMC Aquatic
|
West Chicago, Ill.
|Jacob Johnson
|100/200 FL
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|Springfield, Pa.
|Gavin Keogh
|100/200 BK
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|Erie, Colo.
|Sam Lorenz
|100 BK
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|Thiensville, Wis.
|Gabriel Manteufel
|1500 FR
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Campbell McKean
|100 BR
|Bend Swim Club
|Bend, Ore.
|Luka Mijatovic
|200/400/800/1500 FR
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|
Pleasanton, Calif.
|William Mulgrew
|800/1500 FR
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|Walpole, Mass.
|Gabe Nunziata
|100/200 BR
|Old Dominion Aquatic Club
|Suffolk, Va.
|Martin Perecinsky
|200 BK
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Kings Park, N.Y.
|Joe Polyak
|100/200 BR; 200 IM
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Logan Robinson
|200 FL
|Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Quin Seider
|50/100 FR
|Ojai Heat Waves
|Oak View, Calif.
|Will Siegel
|10K
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Merrick, N.Y.
|Albert Smelzer
|50 FR
|Swim GSA
|
Greensboro, N.C.
|Baylor Stanton
|200 BK; 200 IM
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|
Lawrenceville, Ga.
|Ethan Vance
|50 FR
|Jefferson City Area YMCA
|
Osage Beach, Mo.
|August Vetsch
|50 FR; 100 FL
|Swim Neptune
|
Queen Creek, Ariz.
|Maximus Williamson
|100/200 FR; 200 IM
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|
Southlake, Texas
|Jordan Willis
|200 BR
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Waxhaw, N.C.
|Jason Zhao
|100/200 FR
|Mason Manta Rays
|Cincinnati, Ohio