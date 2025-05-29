Jude Burkhart Sets Personal Bests In 11 Events At NBAC Spring LC Invitational

2025 North Baltimore Aquatic Club Spring Long Course Invitational

May 16-18

St. Mary’s City, MD

LCM

Results

Jude Burkhart wasn’t quite perfect, but he was pretty darn close in a dominant performance at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club Spring Long Course Invitational.

Burkhart competed in 11 individual events, setting personal bests in all of them and winning 10 out of the 11.

A 13-year-old swimming for NBAC, Burkhart set personal bests to win the 200 free (1:58.65), 400 free (4:11.41), 800 free (8:38.39), 1500 free (16:24.76), 50 back (29.22), 50 fly (27.33), 100 fly (58.64), 200 fly (2:11.41), 200 IM (2:16.23) and 400 IM (4:43.43).

He also set a personal best in the 50 breast (33.35), but was second in that event.

In the 13-14 age group, Burkhart this season has the fastest time in the 1500 free, the fourth-fastest in the 800 free, the fifth-fastest in the 100 fly, the sixth-fastest in the 200 and 400 free, the ninth-fastest in the 200 fly, the 10th-fastest in the 50 fly and 400 IM, and the 14th-fastest in the 50 back.

Burkhart’s performance helped NBAC win the boys’ and combined team competition. The girls’ competition was won by Chambersburg Memorial YMCA.

Besides Burkhart, other notable individual standouts were:

Willa Kulp , a 13-year-old from NBAC, won seven events and was second in three others during the girls’ competition. Kulp won the 800 free (9:29.63), 1500 free (17:54.81), 100 back (1:08.33), 200 back (2:25.97), 200 breast (2:48.62), 50 fly (30.17) and 400 IM (5:00.57). Kulp was 2nd in the 100 free (1:01.25), 200 free (2:10.51) and the 50 back (32.28). All of her times except in the 800 free were personal bests. Among 13-year-old girls this season, Kulp ranks third in the 400 IM, seventh in the 1500 free, and 11th in both the 800 and 200 free.

, a 13-year-old from NBAC, won seven events and was second in three others during the girls’ competition. Kulp won the 800 free (9:29.63), 1500 free (17:54.81), 100 back (1:08.33), 200 back (2:25.97), 200 breast (2:48.62), 50 fly (30.17) and 400 IM (5:00.57). Kulp was 2nd in the 100 free (1:01.25), 200 free (2:10.51) and the 50 back (32.28). All of her times except in the 800 free were personal bests. Among 13-year-old girls this season, Kulp ranks third in the 400 IM, seventh in the 1500 free, and 11th in both the 800 and 200 free. Shannon Conway , a 16-year-old from NBAC, won the 50 free (26.73), 50 back (personal best 31.23), 50 fly (28,24), 100 fly (1:01.85) and 200 IM (2:22.03) in the girls’ competition. In the 15-16 age group this season, Conway ranks 13th in the 100 fly.

, a 16-year-old from NBAC, won the 50 free (26.73), 50 back (personal best 31.23), 50 fly (28,24), 100 fly (1:01.85) and 200 IM (2:22.03) in the girls’ competition. In the 15-16 age group this season, Conway ranks 13th in the 100 fly. Also in the girls’ competition, 14-year-old Hartley Vercollone of New Baltimore won the 100 free (1:00.83), 200 free (personal best 2:10.14), 400 free (4:38.50), 50 back (personal best 31.52), 100 fly (1:06.83), 200 IM (personal best 2:25.97) and 400 IM (personal bst 5:11.39). In the 13-14 age group this season, Vercollone owns the 15th-fastest time in the 50 back.

of New Baltimore won the 100 free (1:00.83), 200 free (personal best 2:10.14), 400 free (4:38.50), 50 back (personal best 31.52), 100 fly (1:06.83), 200 IM (personal best 2:25.97) and 400 IM (personal bst 5:11.39). In the 13-14 age group this season, Vercollone owns the 15th-fastest time in the 50 back. Philip Scharper , a 10-year-old from NBAC, won eight events in the boys’ competition, all in personal best times. Scharper topped the field in the 50 free (30.89), 100 free (1:06.45), 200 free (2:23.09), 50 back (35.76), 100 back (1:15.16), 50 fly (32.81), 100 fly (1:13.91) and the 200 IM (2:38.96). In the 10-and-under age group this season, Scharper has the fastest time in the 200 IM, the second-fastest time in the 100 back, the fourth-fastest in the 200 free, the fifth-fastest in the 100 free and the 13th-fastest in the 50 free.

, a 10-year-old from NBAC, won eight events in the boys’ competition, all in personal best times. Scharper topped the field in the 50 free (30.89), 100 free (1:06.45), 200 free (2:23.09), 50 back (35.76), 100 back (1:15.16), 50 fly (32.81), 100 fly (1:13.91) and the 200 IM (2:38.96). In the 10-and-under age group this season, Scharper has the fastest time in the 200 IM, the second-fastest time in the 100 back, the fourth-fastest in the 200 free, the fifth-fastest in the 100 free and the 13th-fastest in the 50 free. Maddie Dixon , 14, of NBAC set personal best times to win the 50 breast (34.02) and finish 2nd in the 100 breast (1:14.36) during the girls’ event. Among 14-year-olds this season, Dixon has the fourth-fastest time in the 50 breast and the 15th-fastest in the 100 breast.

, 14, of NBAC set personal best times to win the 50 breast (34.02) and finish 2nd in the 100 breast (1:14.36) during the girls’ event. Among 14-year-olds this season, Dixon has the fourth-fastest time in the 50 breast and the 15th-fastest in the 100 breast. Madeline Ryan , 16, of NBAC, won the 100 free (57.91), 200 free (personal best 2:05.06) and 400 free (4:27.50) in the girls’ competition.

, 16, of NBAC, won the 100 free (57.91), 200 free (personal best 2:05.06) and 400 free (4:27.50) in the girls’ competition. In the boys’ event, 15-year-old Spencer Belbot of NBAC won the 100 free (53.12), 100 breast (personal best 1:07.92) and 200 IM (personal best 2:09.24).

of NBAC won the 100 free (53.12), 100 breast (personal best 1:07.92) and 200 IM (personal best 2:09.24). Also in the boys’ competition, Daniel Branon, 16, of NBAC won the 200 free (personal best 1:55.17), 400 free (4:05.35), 50 breast (personal best 30.62) and 50 fly (personal best 26.00).

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 539.4 Chambersburg Memorial YMCA, 527.8 York YMCA, 522.5 Annapolis Swim Club, 504.1 Wilmington Aquatic Club, 473.4

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Chambersburg Memorial YMCA, 553.4 York YMCA, 516.3 North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 508.7 Annapolis Swim Club, 476.2 Great Mills Aquatic Club, 474.8

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5