Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Gabby Rose Claims 100 Breast Win At NOVA Grand Challenge

A revelation at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, 47-year-old Gabby Rose has continued to be competitive in the women’s breaststroke events through the first few months of 2025.

Rose, a semi-finalist in the women’s 100 and 200 breast at last year’s Trials, was in action at last week’s Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine, California, picking up a big victory in the 100 breast.

Rose, who turned 47 in the fall, clocked 1:08.77 in the 100 breast to win the four-woman final over 21-year-olds Chloe Braun (1:09.39) and Abigail Herscu (1:09.69), and 17-year-old Kaitlyn Nguyen (1:11.75).

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of IrvineNOVAquatics on YouTube (race starts at 58:17)

Rose’s swim marked a new season-best, improving on her 1:08.96 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim two weeks earlier where she finished 11th.

Rose now ranks 9th in the U.S. this season in the event, and is entered in next week’s U.S. National Championships, seeded 9th in both the 50 and 100 breast and 13th in the 200 breast.

The Alpha Aquatics swimmer set her personal best time of 1:08.32 at last summer’s Trials in the 100 breast, while her fastest swim ever in the 200 is the 2:30.13 she produced in Indianapolis. In the 50, she hit a best time of 31.63 a few weeks ago in Fort Lauderdale.

ABOUT FLUIDRA

At Fluidra, our mission is to create the perfect pool experience for all aquatic enthusiasts, from recreational swimmers to competitive athletes. We believe the perfect race starts with the perfect pool, which is why we provide superior, high-performance equipment and accessories. Whether for racing or relaxation, our leading brands — including S.R. Smith, Jandy, and Polaris and more — ensure an optimal aquatic environment, enhancing every swim experience.

SOCIAL

LINKEDIN: @Fluidra North America

FACEBOOK: @Fluidra North America

YOUTUBE: @FluidraNorthAmerica

INSTAGRAM @jandypool

FACEBOOK: @srsmithpools

INSTAGRAM: @srsmithpools

YOUTUBE: @srsmith

Fluidra is a SwimSwam Partner.