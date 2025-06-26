Audrey Derivaux Swims To Seven Event Wins At Jersey Wahoos Summer Solstice Meet

2025 Jersey Wahoos Summer Solstice
- June 21-23
- Sewell, NJ
- LCM (50 meters)
One of the top 15-year-old swimmers in the country added to her nationally ranked times at the Jersey Wahoos Summer Solstice.
Audrey Derivaux of the host Jersey Wahoos won seven individual titles, setting personal best times in five of them. Derivaux set personal best times to top the field in the 50 free (25.72), 100 free (55.38), 200 free (2:01.78), 100 back (1:00.94), and 100 breast (1:12.31. She also won the 400 free (4:19.55) and 100 fly (57.99).
Among 15-year-old girls this season, Derivaux has the fastest time in the 100 fly, the second-fastest in both the 100 free and 400 free, the third-fastest in the 50 free and 100 back, the sixth-fastest in the 200 free and the 10th-fastest in the 100 breast. In the 15-16 age group all-time, Derivaux ranks 28th all-time in the 100 back, 29th in the 100 free and 58h in the 50 free.
Besides Derivaux, here were other notable individual standouts from the meet.
- Shelby Hutchinson, a 14-year-old from South Jersey Aquatic Club, set personal best times to finish 2nd in the 100 back (1:01.85), 200 back (2:17.85) and 100 fly (1:01.61) in the girls competition. She also set personal best times in the 50 free (27.18) and 100 free (59.11). Among 14-year-old girls this season, she has the fastest time in the 100 back and the second-fastest in both the 100 fly and 200 back. In the 13-14 age group all-time, Hutchinson has the 21st-fastest time in the 100 back and is tied for the 70th-fastest in the 100 fly.
- Also in the girls competition, Madison Suchecki, a 13-year-old from Suburban Seahawks Club, won the 400 free in 4:33.70, but swam a personal best time of 4:33.28 in that event during prelims. She also won the 100 breast (1:16.53), 200 IM (2:23.57) and 400 IM (5:01.46). Among 13-year-old girls this season, she has the second-fastest times in the 200 IM and 400 IM, the 12th-fastest in the 100 breast and the 14th-fastest in the 400 free.
- Maddie Waggoner, about to enter her junior season at Wisconsin, swam personal best times to win the 200 back (2:17.17), 200 breast (2:38.05) and 400 IM (4:54.10) in the girls competition. She also won the 200 IM (2:20.65).
- In the boys competition, Delaware sophomore Kade Snyder set personal best times to win the 100 back (57.11) and 100 fly (54.94). He also won the 200 back (2:05.05).
- Also in the boys competition, Delaware sophomore James Haney won the 50 free (23.99) and 200 free (1:55.98) in personal best times. He also swam personal best times to take 2nd in the 100 back (57.92) and 3rd in the 200 back (2:06.98), and swam a personal best time in the 200 IM (2:09.48) during prelims.