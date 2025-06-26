Audrey Derivaux Swims To Seven Event Wins At Jersey Wahoos Summer Solstice Meet

2025 Jersey Wahoos Summer Solstice

June 21-23

Sewell, NJ

LCM (50 meters)

Results

One of the top 15-year-old swimmers in the country added to her nationally ranked times at the Jersey Wahoos Summer Solstice.

Audrey Derivaux of the host Jersey Wahoos won seven individual titles, setting personal best times in five of them. Derivaux set personal best times to top the field in the 50 free (25.72), 100 free (55.38), 200 free (2:01.78), 100 back (1:00.94), and 100 breast (1:12.31. She also won the 400 free (4:19.55) and 100 fly (57.99).

Among 15-year-old girls this season, Derivaux has the fastest time in the 100 fly, the second-fastest in both the 100 free and 400 free, the third-fastest in the 50 free and 100 back, the sixth-fastest in the 200 free and the 10th-fastest in the 100 breast. In the 15-16 age group all-time, Derivaux ranks 28th all-time in the 100 back, 29th in the 100 free and 58h in the 50 free.

Besides Derivaux, here were other notable individual standouts from the meet.