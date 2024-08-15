Winter Juniors Qualifier Nell Cagle to Swim at Ohio State This Fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter Juniors qualifier Nell Cagle has committed to swim for The Ohio State University, where she will kick off her collegiate career in the fall of 2024.

“I am so beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University!! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for helping me get to this point. I also want to thank the Ohio State coaching staff for this incredible opportunity! I am so excited to be a buckeye!”

A South Carolina native, Cagle trains with the South Carolina Swim Club and attended Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant. At the 2023 SCHSL 3A Girls Championships back in October, Cagle was the runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:06.04) and 100 breast (1:03.54) and helped her team to a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay and a 3rd-place finish in the 400 free relay.

Cagle primarily specializes in breaststroke with some additional emphasis on IM and shorter sprints. Her most recent short course yards competition saw her take 3rd in the 100 breast in a season best time of 1:02.21 and set two new personal bests in the 50 free (23.31) and 200 IM (2:05.88).

Shortly prior to that competition, Cagle raced at the South Carolina Senior Championships, where she won the 100 breast (1:02.43) and placed 3rd in the 200 breast (2:17.40), both season bests at the time. Cagle also finished 8th in the 400 IM (4:40.01) and 11th in the 100 fly (57.28), showing her ability to take on an array of different events.

Best Times SCY:

100 Breast – 1:02.01

200 Breast – 2:16.70

100 Fly – 57.28

200 IM – 2:05.88

A Division I program, the Buckeyes compete in the Big 10 Conference, where the women’s team was the runner-up at the 2024 championship. Cagle’s times would have only landed her in the ‘C’ final in the 100 breast, but she is projected to rank fairly high on the Buckeyes’ roster next season.

Based on the times from this past season, Cagle should be the second-fastest on the team in the 100 breast and third in the 200 breast, although that does not account for the other incoming freshmen. The 2024-2025 season will see a handful of other breaststroke specialists join Cagle in Columbus, making for good training partners over the next four years.

Coming from a family of swimmers, Cagle practically has water in DNA. Her mom swam at the University of Mexico, while her step dad swam at the University of Wisconsin. Cagle herself is also a fan of going to the beach and swimming for fun outside of just training; she loves being around water.

Outside of her aquatic activities, Cagle enjoys reading in her free time.

Other members of Ohio State’s class of 2028 who will be joining Cagle this fall include Emma Finlin, Susie Lee, Delia Lloyd, Erin Little, Danika Varda, Elise Nardozzi, Maria Ramos, Sienna Angove, Mila Nikanorov and Rachel Bockrath.

