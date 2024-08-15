Paris 50 Freestyle Champion Cameron McEvoy Looking To 2028 & Beyond

The 2024 Olympic Games saw a historic men’s 50m freestyle final where the podium medalists’ average age was 30.

Winner Cameron McEvoy of Australia is 30, earning the nation’s first-ever gold medal in the event, while runner-up Ben Proud of Great Britain is 29 and bronze medalist Florent Manaudou of France is 33.

And age is far from putting the breaks on McEvoy’s career as the Somerville House Aquatics star is eyeing not only 2028 in Los Angeles but also 2032 in Brisbane.

“I am definitely looking toward ’28. There is a lot I want to do in between, as well,” McEvoy told The Sydney Morning Herald upon returning home from Paris.

“We have racing next year for worlds, and then [I will plan] how to get to LA in one piece and better than how I was in Paris. And do that while keeping Brisbane in mind, and hopefully get to Brisbane [in 2032] too.”

We’ve documented how McEvoy’s training regimen has been changed up from his early days, with the speedster taking up rock climbing, focusing on gaining strength in the gym and following a specific taper program.

“An American [Anthony Ervin] won the 50m free in Rio at 35 in 2016, so it is very doable,” McEvoy said. “There is a 42-year-old who won a butterfly world championship [Nicolas Santos in 2022]. So age is on my side … and it’d hard to pass that up.”

Whereas McEvoy has now publicly solidified his plan, 400m freestyle champion Ariarne Titmus is still keeping her options open in terms of appearing in L.A.

“We’ll see – I would love to get to three Olympics and going to try and defend my title in the 400m freestyle would be a massive feat,” Titmus said. (The Sydney Morning Herald)

“But it is very hard to comprehend at the moment. I am just trying to enjoy as much as I can. These moments don’t come around often, so I think I will regret it if I don’t absorb this as much as I can.”