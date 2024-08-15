Paris 50 Freestyle Champion Cameron McEvoy Looking To 2028 & Beyond

The 2024 Olympic Games saw a historic men’s 50m freestyle final where the podium medalists’ average age was 30.
Winner Cameron McEvoy of Australia is 30, earning the nation’s first-ever gold medal in the event, while runner-up Ben Proud of Great Britain is 29 and bronze medalist Florent Manaudou of France is 33.
And age is far from putting the breaks on McEvoy’s career as the Somerville House Aquatics star is eyeing not only 2028 in Los Angeles but also 2032 in Brisbane.
“I am definitely looking toward ’28. There is a lot I want to do in between, as well,” McEvoy told The Sydney Morning Herald upon returning home from Paris.
“We have racing next year for worlds, and then [I will plan] how to get to LA in one piece and better than how I was in Paris. And do that while keeping Brisbane in mind, and hopefully get to Brisbane [in 2032] too.”
We’ve documented how McEvoy’s training regimen has been changed up from his early days, with the speedster taking up rock climbing, focusing on gaining strength in the gym and following a specific taper program.
“An American [Anthony Ervin] won the 50m free in Rio at 35 in 2016, so it is very doable,” McEvoy said. “There is a 42-year-old who won a butterfly world championship [Nicolas Santos in 2022]. So age is on my side … and it’d hard to pass that up.”
Whereas McEvoy has now publicly solidified his plan, 400m freestyle champion Ariarne Titmus is still keeping her options open in terms of appearing in L.A.
“We’ll see – I would love to get to three Olympics and going to try and defend my title in the 400m freestyle would be a massive feat,” Titmus said. (The Sydney Morning Herald)
“But it is very hard to comprehend at the moment. I am just trying to enjoy as much as I can. These moments don’t come around often, so I think I will regret it if I don’t absorb this as much as I can.”
Brisbane 2032 is he 38 years old. Hard but possible just like Nicholas Santos who won worlds medal 42 years old.
Cam, would you please set your considerable nous to developing sweeping training reforms that will make our breaststrokers and butterflyers the very best in the world?
can he team up with Kaylee and also get our male backstrokers backstroking too.
It’s about time we stopped to consider the age of 35 as too old for swimming. It depends on whether you really want it or not. Most people don’t by that time. Some do and can still go PBs.
P. S. I truly believe he can do a great 100 with this kind of training too. If doing 8×25 on 5 minutes can win you gold in a dash, why doing 8×50 on 2-3 minutes can’t lead you to at least super-elite level 100? He already got great stroke efficiency, experience and sharp mind. Add just a bit of lower intensity aerobic work and that’s it.
Let’s break the rules Cam! ✊🏼
Yep, lets break those rules Cam, go hard.
Obligatory mention of 37 year old Brent Hayden swimming a 47.9 in Tokyo.
he’s just lifting weights and swimming 800 meters a day lol I would hope he has more in the tank
What is of most interest to me is whether he’ll take on the 100. At the very least he can be a solid member of Australia’s relay team. Before changing his focus to the 50 along with a new training regimen, he had great endurance for a sprinter and even though he was inconsistent, he did go 1.45 in the 200 a few times. I think he has a very decent 100 in him.
His PB in the 100 is more than decent but it’s doubtful whether his training really translates to 100 now.
His fastest 100 was 8 years ago – if he’s aiming for longevity in this sport and staying at the top I see no reason to expand his focus outside the 50.
The time to try the 100 was at trials when it came after the 50. If he didn’t try it then there’s no reason to expect he’ll ever give it a shot now.
I would love to see what he could’ve done in the 100 free, but I totally agree that ship has sailed now. He is solely a 50 swimmer & if he keeps winning good on him.
I think Florent Manaudou going a PB in the 100 Free at age 33 may have something to say about that. Not saying Cam could go a PB… but if he wanted to test the waters, I think he’d be just fine
I’d love to see Cam do a 100 free, I’m sure he could swam quicker time than Southam 48 flat, flying split in the 4×100 silver medal winning side, when Florent went 57.59.
Even if he doesn’t want to take on the 100 I hope he’ll do a rested 100 at trials just to see what he can do with his current training.
Cam has literally said he doesnt tumble turn no more, so thats done and dusted
If he ever intends to go to SC Worlds he’ll have to practice tumble turns again.
His tumble turns were good enough to go 20.8 at a short course meet in late June.