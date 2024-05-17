WADA Founder Dick Pound Supports Org’s Handling of Chinese Doping; Athletes Council Reacts

Dick Pound, the founding president of the World Anti-Doping Association, has added his voice to the cacophony amid a global roll over the organization’s handling of 23 positive tests for Chinese swimmers ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Pound, who has been one of the leading voices in the Olympic movement for decades, sided with WADA over their handling of the issue and pressed the United States Anti Doping Association over its response to recent revelations.

“I am deeply disappointed and disgusted by the deliberate lies and distortions coming from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), including that WADA has swept doping cases in China under the rug,” Pound said. “That accusation, bereft of any truth, has but a single purpose: to deliberately damage the reputation of WADA and to lessen the worldwide trust that has been built up since WADA was created a quarter of a century ago to head up the international fight against doping in sport. What is missing in USADA’s conduct is a willingness to work for solutions – just endless and biased criticism.”

WADA also received support from the 42-member WADA Foundation Board. Witold Banka of Poland is the president of that board and China’s first-ever Olympic Games gold medalist Yang Yang is the Vice-President.

There are no Americans on the Board, which is WADA’s “highest decision making authority.” The Americas representatives are from Panama, Jamaica, Chile, and Canada in spite of the United States being WADA’s largest single-nation financial support.

“My suggestion, Mr President (referring to Banka), is two-fold: first, to wait for the report of the independent investigator and then to institute legal proceedings claiming significant damages against USADA since there must be serious consequences arising from its outrageous conduct.

WADA has appointed a Swiss prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation into the whole saga.

Pound’s is the latest in an escalating back-and-forth between the Americans and USADA CEO Travis Tygart and the international organization. Tygart has accused WADA of a coverup of the case of 23 Chinese athletes who tested positive ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Chinese Anti-Doping Association reported the positive tests and concluded that they were caused by contamination in a kitchen used to prepare food for the athletes.

Among the high-profile names on the list of Chinese athletes are double Olympic gold medalist Zhang Yufei, Olympic gold medalist Wang Shun, and World Champion and World Record holder Qin Haiyang.

Anti-doping organizations from other countries have made tamer statements, but have largely stayed on the sidelines of the back-and-forth.

WADA has repeatedly threatened legal action, though that doesn’t seem to have quelled Tygart’s approach. The organization has circled-the-wagons over the last week. In addition to support of the Board and Pound, the WADA Athlete Council, which includes athletes from both China and the United States, has released a statement that is largely in support of WADA’s handling of the matter.

The Athletes Council statement (read in full here) says that they were “presented the chronology of events, the scientific, legal and intelligence & investigations aspects of the case, as well as the rationale for WADA’s handling of the case.”

While the Athletes Council did not explicitly say that it was okay with WADA’s handling, it applauded “WADA’s efforts to communicate the facts behind the case” and “welcome WADA’s move to have an independent prosecutor conduct a thorough review of its handling of the matter, and we look forward to having the opportunity to assess the findings of this review and work in partnership with WADA should any areas of improvement be identified.”

While the statement was not critical of WADA, it was critical of the information about the Chinese cases being leaked. From the statement:

“At the same time, we are concerned by the fact that athletes’ personal information, including their names and photos, have been leaked to the media. This is a serious breach of athletes’ rights, including of minors, which simply cannot be tolerated. As such, we have asked WADA to investigate what led to this information being leaked to the media and whether any adjustments to rules, processes or procedures should be made to limit this risk in the future, while maintaining protection of whistleblowers.”

The statement also says that it “has not been asserted here” that the Chinese athletes were doping.

We firmly believe that athletes who dope, which has not been asserted here, must be appropriately sanctioned and that the global anti-doping system must be robust. We equally believe that the presumption of innocence and the right to fair and due process, regardless of an athlete’s sport or country, must be at the core of the antidoping system.

