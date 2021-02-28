After Two Years of Runner-Up Finishes, Wakeland Boys Clinch Texas 5A Title

TEXAS 5A HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 27, 2021
- San Antonio, Texas (Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool)
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Meet results
After two straight years of finishing runner-up, Frisco Wakeland claimed the Texas 5A High School State crown, winning by just eight points over 2019 champions Georgetown. Prelims and finals were both contested on Saturday.
TEAM SCORES
- Frisco Wakeland – 215
- Georgetown – 207
- Humble Kingwood Park – 160
- Angleton – 118
- Austin Alderson/Lubbock – 92
Wakeland nabbed the team title with just one individual win, relying on depth and relay strength to set themselves apart from the rest.
Junior Conor McKenna won the 100 fly for Wakeland, their sole win of the day, going 48.71. McKenna was also the fastest fly split in the medley relay (21.68), helping Wakeland to a third-place finish. He placed third in the 200 free (1:40.67) and anchored Wakeland to a runner-up 400 free relay touch (45.67).
Georgetown had a big day for their team’s second-place outing. They first won the 200 medley relay, getting a 22.76 lead-off by freshman Jeremy Kelly and a 20.36 anchor from senior Corby Furrer. In the next two individual events, Georgetown finished to the wall first. Furrer was 1:38.11 for a dominant win in the 200 free, taking it by over two seconds, while Kelly had an impressive freshman debut with a 1:48.32 in the 200 IM, also winning by over two seconds.
Furrer finished second in the 100 free (44.64), while Kelly added a runner-up touch in the 100 back (49.52). The winner of both of those was San Antonio Alamo Heights junior Connor Foote. In the 100 free, Foote posted a 44.38, and he returned in the 100 back (48.42).
Georgetown finished things off with a five-second win in the 400 free relay (3:04.27), snapping their own 5A record from 2019 by almost a full second as Kelly led off in 45.47 and Furrer anchored in 44.63.
OTHER WINNERS
- Fulshear senior Jake Litchfield took the 50 free with a time of 20.48.
- Andrew Guziec, a senior at Frisco Memorial, won the 500 free by over six seconds (4:33.65).
- Humble Kingwood Park won the 200 free relay in 1:25.94.
- Cedar Park junior Thomas Wu swam to the 100 breast title with a time of 56.29.
Lubbock high school boys tied for 5th it wasn’t just Austin Anderson. Please include that.
A notable relay lead-off was recorded by junior Connor Foote of Alamo Heights HS. He posted a 22.05 backstroke leg on their 200 medley relay. Keep in mind the fact that most Texas swimmers were out of the water for about a week (Feb 14-19 or so) because of the freezing weather that recently swept across the state.
Fact is, there were a number of excellent performances achieved during this year’s UIL 5-A State Meet. Congrats to all who competed on a job well done. Ditto to the staff at San Antonio’s North East ISD for running yet another championship meet this winter, allowing the best Texas high school swimmers and divers with the opportunity to compete when UT… Read more »