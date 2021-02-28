After Two Years of Runner-Up Finishes, Wakeland Boys Clinch Texas 5A Title

TEXAS 5A HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 27, 2021

San Antonio, Texas (Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool)

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet results

After two straight years of finishing runner-up, Frisco Wakeland claimed the Texas 5A High School State crown, winning by just eight points over 2019 champions Georgetown. Prelims and finals were both contested on Saturday.

TEAM SCORES

Frisco Wakeland – 215 Georgetown – 207 Humble Kingwood Park – 160 Angleton – 118 Austin Alderson/Lubbock – 92

Wakeland nabbed the team title with just one individual win, relying on depth and relay strength to set themselves apart from the rest.

Junior Conor McKenna won the 100 fly for Wakeland, their sole win of the day, going 48.71. McKenna was also the fastest fly split in the medley relay (21.68), helping Wakeland to a third-place finish. He placed third in the 200 free (1:40.67) and anchored Wakeland to a runner-up 400 free relay touch (45.67).

Georgetown had a big day for their team’s second-place outing. They first won the 200 medley relay, getting a 22.76 lead-off by freshman Jeremy Kelly and a 20.36 anchor from senior Corby Furrer. In the next two individual events, Georgetown finished to the wall first. Furrer was 1:38.11 for a dominant win in the 200 free, taking it by over two seconds, while Kelly had an impressive freshman debut with a 1:48.32 in the 200 IM, also winning by over two seconds.

Furrer finished second in the 100 free (44.64), while Kelly added a runner-up touch in the 100 back (49.52). The winner of both of those was San Antonio Alamo Heights junior Connor Foote. In the 100 free, Foote posted a 44.38, and he returned in the 100 back (48.42).

Georgetown finished things off with a five-second win in the 400 free relay (3:04.27), snapping their own 5A record from 2019 by almost a full second as Kelly led off in 45.47 and Furrer anchored in 44.63.

OTHER WINNERS