2020 Tokyo Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby Will Not Attend 2025 US Nationals

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

World Championship Selection Criteria

2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby has announced on Instagram that she will not attend 2025 US Nationals that are slated to begin next week.

“Before the psych sheets drop, I wanted to share that I won’t be racing at Nationals this June. I’ve been taking a break from competition to focus on myself and life outside the pool—a reset that’s felt much needed. That said, this is not me stepping away from the sport for good—and definitely not from my Olympic dreams. 2028 is still very much on my mind. Thanks to all the people in my corner and my sponsors for their continued support 🩵”

Jacoby has been studying abroad in Madrid, Spain this semester. A study at Texas, Jacoby announced last year that she would forego her remaining NCAA eligibility and turn pro.

Jacoby arrived at Texas in fall 2022, just over a year after winning gold in the individual women’s 100 breaststroke at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics.

As a freshman at Texas, Jacoby captured the NCAA title in the women’s 100 breaststroke touching in a 57.03. She took an Olympic Redshirt during the fall of her sophomore year but returned for the spring, finishing 5th in the 100 breast and 9th in the 200 breast at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

She last competed at the 2024 US Olympic Trials and just missed the Olympic Team in the 100 breast as she was 3rd in a 1:06.37. Lilly King (1:05.43) and Emma Weber (1:06.10) represented the US in the event in Paris.

Jacoby’s announcement also expressed that she is not done with the sport and hopes to make the 2028 LA Olympic Games. She is the latest swimmer to announce they will not compete at US Nationals this summer alongside other Olympians such as Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Luke Whitlock.