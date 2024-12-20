Lydia Jacoby Studying Abroad In Madrid For Spring Semester, Will Train Abroad

2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby will spend the spring semester abroad in Madrid, Spain. Earlier this year, Jacoby announced she would forego her remaining NCAA eligibility and turn pro.

Jacoby made the announcement on LinkedIn stating, “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been accepted to spend my Spring 2025 semester on exchange at IAU Institute for American Universities in Madrid! While there, I’ll continue pursuing my degree in Advertising through The University of Texas at Austin all while immersing myself in the vibrant culture, history, and opportunities that Madrid has to offer. I’m looking forward to this incredible opportunity to grow both academically and personally, and I can’t wait to experience everything this amazing city has in store!”

Confirming to SwimSwam that she would be studying abroad, Jacoby stated, “I will be living in Madrid next semester and am planning to train at the Real Canoe pool but am still looking into some options. I’m excited to experience the training scene in Europe since competing over there has always been some of my best memories.”

Jacoby arrived at Texas in fall 2022, about a year after winning gold in the individual women’s 100 breaststroke at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics. She went on to win the NCAA title in the women’s 100 breaststroke as a first-year, touching in a 57.03.

She spent the fall semester of her sophomore season as an Olympic Redshirt but returned this past spring finishing 5th in the 100 breast and 9th in the 200 breast at NCAAs. This past summer, Jacoby just missed making the US Olympic Team as she touched 3rd in the 100 breast at US Olympic Trials.

She then announced at the start of the school year that she would forego her final two years of collegiate eligibility and turn pro. She has not raced in a meet since US Trials in June.

As she mentioned in her statement, this is not Jacoby’s first time in Europe. She competed at the Mare Nostrum tour in 2022 as well as 2023. Last fall, she swam at the World Cup stop in Budapest.