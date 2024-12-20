Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Colorado Mesa Women, Drury Men Sit At #1 In December CSCAA Rankings

The Division II CSCAA dual meet rankings saw a new #1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. Drury rose from #3 to #1 for the men while Colorado Mesa rose from #6 to #1 on the women’s side.

The Colorado Mesa rose to the top, swapping places with Grand Valley as Grand Valley moved down to #6 after previously sitting at #1. The Colorado Mesa women finished 2nd at the 2024 Division II NCAA Championships with 461.5 points, finishing 25.5 points behind Nova Southeastern. Nova Southeastern moved down a spot in this month’s ranks from 4th to 5th.

The Lynn women saw a big rise, moving up from #19 to #10. Six teams entered the rankings from last month with McKendree leading the way as they now sit at #17.

The Drury men took the top spot after previously sitting at #3 while the McKendree men slipped from #1 to #6. Drury was 2nd at NCAAs this past year with 409 points, finishing behind Tampa who finished with 473 points. The Tampa men held their spot at #2 from last month to this month.

Three new teams entered the top 25 with Lynn leading the way at #15. Florida Southern saw the largest jump up in the rankings from #21 to #16.

Division II Women

  1. Colorado Mesa (Prev: 6)
  2. Indianapolis (Prev: 2)
  3. Drury (Prev: 3)
  4. Tampa (Prev: 5)
  5. Nova Southeastern (Prev: 4)
  6. Grand Valley (Prev: 1)
  7. Wingate (Prev: 7)
  8. West Florida (Prev: 9)
  9. Northern Michigan (Prev: 8)
  10. Lynn (Prev: 19)
  11. Findlay (Prev: 12)
  12. Delta State (Prev: 14)
  13. Simon Fraser (Prev: 10)
  14. Catawba (Prev: 13)
  15. Cal State East Bay (Prev: 11)
  16. Azusa Pacific (Prev: 15)
  17. McKendree (Prev: NR)
  18. West Chester (Prev: 16)
  19. Wayne State (Prev: NR)
  20. Augustana (SD) (Prev: 18)
  21. Mines (Prev: NR)
  22. Saint Cloud (Prev: NR)
  23. Davenport (Prev: 20)
  24. Minnesota State (Prev: NR)
  25. Oklahoma Christian (Prev: NR)

Division II Men

  1. Drury (Prev: 3)
  2. Tampa (Prev: 2)
  3. Colorado Mesa (Prev: 6)
  4. Indianapolis (Prev: 4)
  5. Grand Valley (Prev: 5)
  6. McKendree (Prev: 1)
  7. Wingate (Prev: 7)
  8. Saint Cloud (Prev: 8)
  9. Northern Michigan (Prev: 12)
  10. Lewis (Prev: 8)
  11. Catawba (Prev: 10)
  12. Nova Southeastern (Prev: 13)
  13. Ouachita Baptist (Prev: 16)
  14. Saginaw Valley State (Prev: 11)
  15. Lynn (Prev: NR)
  16. Florida Southern (Prev: 21)
  17. Rollins (Prev: 18)
  18. Simon Fraser (Prev: 15)
  19. Findlay (Prev: 17)
  20. Delta State (Prev: 20)
  21. Wayne State (Prev: 22)
  22. West Chester (Prev: 24)
  23. Henderson State (Prev: 14)
  24. Missouri S&T (Prev: NR)
  25. Mines (Prev: NR)

