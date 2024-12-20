Colorado Mesa Women, Drury Men Sit At #1 In December CSCAA Rankings

The Division II CSCAA dual meet rankings saw a new #1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. Drury rose from #3 to #1 for the men while Colorado Mesa rose from #6 to #1 on the women’s side.

The Colorado Mesa rose to the top, swapping places with Grand Valley as Grand Valley moved down to #6 after previously sitting at #1. The Colorado Mesa women finished 2nd at the 2024 Division II NCAA Championships with 461.5 points, finishing 25.5 points behind Nova Southeastern. Nova Southeastern moved down a spot in this month’s ranks from 4th to 5th.

The Lynn women saw a big rise, moving up from #19 to #10. Six teams entered the rankings from last month with McKendree leading the way as they now sit at #17.

The Drury men took the top spot after previously sitting at #3 while the McKendree men slipped from #1 to #6. Drury was 2nd at NCAAs this past year with 409 points, finishing behind Tampa who finished with 473 points. The Tampa men held their spot at #2 from last month to this month.

Three new teams entered the top 25 with Lynn leading the way at #15. Florida Southern saw the largest jump up in the rankings from #21 to #16.

Division II Women

Colorado Mesa (Prev: 6) Indianapolis (Prev: 2) Drury (Prev: 3) Tampa (Prev: 5) Nova Southeastern (Prev: 4) Grand Valley (Prev: 1) Wingate (Prev: 7) West Florida (Prev: 9) Northern Michigan (Prev: 8) Lynn (Prev: 19) Findlay (Prev: 12) Delta State (Prev: 14) Simon Fraser (Prev: 10) Catawba (Prev: 13) Cal State East Bay (Prev: 11) Azusa Pacific (Prev: 15) McKendree (Prev: NR) West Chester (Prev: 16) Wayne State (Prev: NR) Augustana (SD) (Prev: 18) Mines (Prev: NR) Saint Cloud (Prev: NR) Davenport (Prev: 20) Minnesota State (Prev: NR) Oklahoma Christian (Prev: NR)

Division II Men