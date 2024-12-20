Colorado Mesa Women, Drury Men Sit At #1 In December CSCAA Rankings

The Division II CSCAA dual meet rankings saw a new #1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. Drury rose from #3 to #1 for the men while Colorado Mesa rose from #6 to #1 on the women’s side.
The Colorado Mesa rose to the top, swapping places with Grand Valley as Grand Valley moved down to #6 after previously sitting at #1. The Colorado Mesa women finished 2nd at the 2024 Division II NCAA Championships with 461.5 points, finishing 25.5 points behind Nova Southeastern. Nova Southeastern moved down a spot in this month’s ranks from 4th to 5th.
The Lynn women saw a big rise, moving up from #19 to #10. Six teams entered the rankings from last month with McKendree leading the way as they now sit at #17.
The Drury men took the top spot after previously sitting at #3 while the McKendree men slipped from #1 to #6. Drury was 2nd at NCAAs this past year with 409 points, finishing behind Tampa who finished with 473 points. The Tampa men held their spot at #2 from last month to this month.
Three new teams entered the top 25 with Lynn leading the way at #15. Florida Southern saw the largest jump up in the rankings from #21 to #16.
Division II Women
- Colorado Mesa (Prev: 6)
- Indianapolis (Prev: 2)
- Drury (Prev: 3)
- Tampa (Prev: 5)
- Nova Southeastern (Prev: 4)
- Grand Valley (Prev: 1)
- Wingate (Prev: 7)
- West Florida (Prev: 9)
- Northern Michigan (Prev: 8)
- Lynn (Prev: 19)
- Findlay (Prev: 12)
- Delta State (Prev: 14)
- Simon Fraser (Prev: 10)
- Catawba (Prev: 13)
- Cal State East Bay (Prev: 11)
- Azusa Pacific (Prev: 15)
- McKendree (Prev: NR)
- West Chester (Prev: 16)
- Wayne State (Prev: NR)
- Augustana (SD) (Prev: 18)
- Mines (Prev: NR)
- Saint Cloud (Prev: NR)
- Davenport (Prev: 20)
- Minnesota State (Prev: NR)
- Oklahoma Christian (Prev: NR)
Division II Men
- Drury (Prev: 3)
- Tampa (Prev: 2)
- Colorado Mesa (Prev: 6)
- Indianapolis (Prev: 4)
- Grand Valley (Prev: 5)
- McKendree (Prev: 1)
- Wingate (Prev: 7)
- Saint Cloud (Prev: 8)
- Northern Michigan (Prev: 12)
- Lewis (Prev: 8)
- Catawba (Prev: 10)
- Nova Southeastern (Prev: 13)
- Ouachita Baptist (Prev: 16)
- Saginaw Valley State (Prev: 11)
- Lynn (Prev: NR)
- Florida Southern (Prev: 21)
- Rollins (Prev: 18)
- Simon Fraser (Prev: 15)
- Findlay (Prev: 17)
- Delta State (Prev: 20)
- Wayne State (Prev: 22)
- West Chester (Prev: 24)
- Henderson State (Prev: 14)
- Missouri S&T (Prev: NR)
- Mines (Prev: NR)