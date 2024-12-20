Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NYU Men, Emory Women Top Division III December CSCAA Polls

Comments: 1

The NYU men and Emory women lead the December rankings of the CSCAA polls. The NYU men make a big jump after being ranked #4 last month while the Emory women jumped past the previously ranked #1 Kenyon women.

The NYU men are led by Connor Vincent who posted best times in the 200 and 500 freestyles at midseason. Vincent finished 3rd in the 500 free and 2nd in the 1650 free at 2024 Division III NCAAs. The NYU men finished 4th at 2024 NCAAs with 282 points.

Sitting just behind NYU now is a tie for second with Emory and Denison. Emory won the NCAA title this past March with 434 points while Denison was 6th with 200 points.

The biggest mover on the men’s side was Tufts who moved up to #5 after being previously ranked at #16. The WashU women saw a similar jump, moving up to #11 from #16.

The Emory women take over the #1 ranking after previously being ranked #2 behind Kenyon. Kenyon is coming off of an NCAA title this past spring while Emory finished 6th at 2024 NCAAs. Emory is currently being led by its strong first-year class including Allison Greenway, Elodie Mitchell, and Caitlin Crysel.

Division III Men

  1. NYU (Prev: 4)
  2. Emory (Prev: 1) / Denison (Prev: 3)
  4. Chicago (Prev: 2)
  5. Tufts (Prev: 16)
  6. MIT (Prev: 6)
  7. Kenyon (Prev: 8)
  8. Carnegie Mellon (Prev: 7)
  9. Calvin (Prev: 5)
  10. WashU (Prev: 6)
  11. Johns Hopkins (Prev: 11)
  12. TCNJ (Prev: 13)
  13. Case Western Reserve (Prev: 12)
  14. Williams (Prev: 14)
  15. Pomona-Pitzer (Prev: 9)
  16. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Prev: 12)
  17. Hope (Prev: NR)
  18. SUNY Geneseo (Prev: 18)
  19. Salisbury (Prev: NR)
  20. RIT (Prev: 15)
  21. Trinity (TX) (Prev: 24)
  22. Coast Guard (Prev: 20)
  23. Gettysburg (Prev: 25)
  24. Grinnell (Prev: NR)
  25. UC Santa Cruz (Prev: NR)

Division III Women

  1. Emory (Prev: 2)
  2. Kenyon (Prev: 1)
  3. MIT (Prev: 5)
  4. NYU (Prev: 3)
  5. Denison (Prev: 4)
  6. Williams (Prev: 6)
  7. Chicago (Prev: 7)
  8. Pomona-Pitzer (Prev: 8)
  9. Swarthmore (Prev: 11)
  10. Tufts (Prev: 9)
  11. WashU (Prev: 16)
  12. Hope (Prev: 13)
  13. Johns Hopkins (Prev: 10)
  14. Carnegie Mellon (Prev: 15)
  15. Calvin (Prev: 14)
  16. Trinity U (Prev: 18)
  17. Case Western Reserve (Prev: 17)
  18. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Prev: 12)
  19. RPI (Prev: 19)
  20. Gettysburg (Prev: 22)
  21. Rhodes (Prev: 24)
  22. Amherst (Prev: 20)
  23. SUNY Geneseo (Prev: 23)
  24. UW-Eau Claire (Prev: 25)
  25. Washington & Lee (Prev: NR)

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SwimMaxxing
36 minutes ago

Case Western snubbed for #1. Clearly, the voters haven’t heard of John Drumm.

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!