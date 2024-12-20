NYU Men, Emory Women Top Division III December CSCAA Polls

The NYU men and Emory women lead the December rankings of the CSCAA polls. The NYU men make a big jump after being ranked #4 last month while the Emory women jumped past the previously ranked #1 Kenyon women.

The NYU men are led by Connor Vincent who posted best times in the 200 and 500 freestyles at midseason. Vincent finished 3rd in the 500 free and 2nd in the 1650 free at 2024 Division III NCAAs. The NYU men finished 4th at 2024 NCAAs with 282 points.

Sitting just behind NYU now is a tie for second with Emory and Denison. Emory won the NCAA title this past March with 434 points while Denison was 6th with 200 points.

The biggest mover on the men’s side was Tufts who moved up to #5 after being previously ranked at #16. The WashU women saw a similar jump, moving up to #11 from #16.

The Emory women take over the #1 ranking after previously being ranked #2 behind Kenyon. Kenyon is coming off of an NCAA title this past spring while Emory finished 6th at 2024 NCAAs. Emory is currently being led by its strong first-year class including Allison Greenway, Elodie Mitchell, and Caitlin Crysel.

Division III Men

NYU (Prev: 4) Emory (Prev: 1) / Denison (Prev: 3) – Chicago (Prev: 2) Tufts (Prev: 16) MIT (Prev: 6) Kenyon (Prev: 8) Carnegie Mellon (Prev: 7) Calvin (Prev: 5) WashU (Prev: 6) Johns Hopkins (Prev: 11) TCNJ (Prev: 13) Case Western Reserve (Prev: 12) Williams (Prev: 14) Pomona-Pitzer (Prev: 9) Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Prev: 12) Hope (Prev: NR) SUNY Geneseo (Prev: 18) Salisbury (Prev: NR) RIT (Prev: 15) Trinity (TX) (Prev: 24) Coast Guard (Prev: 20) Gettysburg (Prev: 25) Grinnell (Prev: NR) UC Santa Cruz (Prev: NR)

Division III Women