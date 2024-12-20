Austin Chu Moves Breaks Ozark LSC 13-14 Record at Ozark “A” Championships

2024 Ozark “A” Championships

November 22-24, 2024

Shea Natatorium, Carbondale, Illinois

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Full Meet Results on Meet Mobile

Two weeks before making his Winter Junior Championships debut, CSP Tideriders Austin Chu had a breakout short course meet at the Ozark A Championships. The high school freshman from just outside of St. Louis posted best times in five new events and climbed into the top 30 all-time in the 200 back in the 13-14 age group.

The meet, coming out of the Missouri High School State Championships a week earlier, saw Chu swim several secondary events or ones that don’t exist on the high school schedule. That includes a 1:48.61 in the 200 yard backstroke, which ranks him now 29th all-time in the 13-14 age group in that event.

The swim is also an Ozark Swimming LSC Record for the 13-14 age group. Chu now holds 26 LSC Records, including nine in the 13-14 age group.

Chu’s previous best time was a 1:50.71 done in February and follows a big drop in the 100 back (49.24) that knocked almost a second-and-a-half off his previous best.

Chu also swam best times in the 100 free (48.43) and 200 free (1:48.06) on relay leadoffs, the 100 breast (48.98), and the 100 fly (50.03), winning all of those events in his age group. In total, including relays, he finished the three day meet with 12 wins.

Other Highlights of the Meet: