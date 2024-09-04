Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby Opts To Forgo Remaining NCAA Eligibility, Turn Pro

Lydia Jacoby has cut her NCAA career short, opting to forgo her remaining college eligibility and become a professional swimmer.

Jacoby, 20, had two seasons of eligibility remaining at the University of Texas, having represented the Longhorns the past two seasons and winning an individual national title as a freshman in 2023.

She plans on continuing to pursue her degree in Austin.

Jacoby announced her decision on Instagram Wednesday:

After careful consideration and with the support of my coaches and loved ones, I have decided to forgo my collegiate eligibly to pursue professional swimming. I committed to Texas long before my life was forever changed at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, and am glad I honored that commitment. I have absolutely loved my two seasons of swimming for the Longhorns and I’m eternally grateful for the coaching staff and my teammates at Texas. I’m continuing to work on my degree in advertising at the University of Texas and am excited for the future.

 

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Jacoby achieved worldwide fame before she joined the collegiate ranks at Texas in the fall of 2022, soaring to an upset Olympic gold medal victory in the women’s 100 breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

