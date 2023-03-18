Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lydia Jacoby on 100 Breast Win: “I knew that I could win it”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lydia Jacoby won the 100 breast title at NCAA Championships last night with a time of 57.03. Jacoby, only a freshmen at Texas, took Olympic gold in the 100 meter breast in Tokyo two years ago. The race was a tight one with only a quarter of a second between 1st and 3rd place. “I knew that I could win it,” shares Jacoby, “I knew that everybody else in that heat could’ve won it, so it was great to come out with that victory.”

VASWAMMER
25 seconds ago

Congratulations on a great win Lydia! Thanks for also sharing your struggle after the Olympics. I feel like that aspect is not talked enough about in swimming.

