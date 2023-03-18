Lydia Jacoby on 100 Breast Win: “I knew that I could win it”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Lydia Jacoby won the 100 breast title at NCAA Championships last night with a time of 57.03. Jacoby, only a freshmen at Texas, took Olympic gold in the 100 meter breast in Tokyo two years ago. The race was a tight one with only a quarter of a second between 1st and 3rd place. “I knew that I could win it,” shares Jacoby, “I knew that everybody else in that heat could’ve won it, so it was great to come out with that victory.”
Congratulations on a great win Lydia! Thanks for also sharing your struggle after the Olympics. I feel like that aspect is not talked enough about in swimming.