Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby’s Come From Behind 100 Breast Victory | RACE ANALYSIS

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the halfway point, no one would have predicted Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby winning the 100 breast at her first NCAA Championships. But she did what she does best… prove everyone wrong and come from behind to get her hand on the wall first. Watch as we break down how she is able to keep surprising everyone time and time again.

MIKE IN DALLAS
30 minutes ago

You just gotta love the swimmer!
Love the swim itself!
. . . And those lady Longhorns, love’em!

