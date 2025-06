After spending two seasons at Auburn, Colorado native Lawson Ficken announced a transfer to the University of Virginia. Already in Charlottesville and going through what she calls a “boot camp” for the NCAA season, Ficken is enjoying the team so far, albeit taking some time to get used to a lot of change.

The sprint free and fly specialist was a 2-year scorer at the SEC Championships and swam on Auburn’s 15th-place 200 medley relay last season at NCAAs.