Beatriz Dizotti Clocks Brazilian National Record In LCM 1500 Free

2023 TORNEIO REGIONAL INFANTIL A SENIOR

Friday, March 17th – Sunday, March 19th

Sao Paulo, Brazil

LCM (50m)

Results

Competing at a regional meet in her native Brazil this weekend, 22-year-old Beatriz Dizotti fired off a new national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle.

Dizotti got to the wall in a time of 16:04.21 to take the gold, beating out her own previous NR mark of 16:05.25 in the process. That prior record was notched at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary where Dizotti wound up in 6th place.

Dizotti led the field wire-to-wire en route to her new record with splits as follows:

She now ranks 4th in the world this season in this grueling event.

The Unisanta swimmer has been making major strides in this 1500m free event, dropping over 20 seconds in the past 2 years.

Dizotti raced this event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo where her time of 16:29.37 rendered her in 24th place. She then crushed that result with her aforementioned time of 16:05.25 notched in Budapest.

More recently, the Brazilian raced her way to silver at the 2022 South American Games last October where her time there of 16:29.06 garnered her the runner-up spot behind Chilean Olympian Kristel Kobrich‘s Games Record mark of 16:15.43.

Although not a qualifying meet, Dizotti’s time this weekend clears both the qualifying standard of 16:29.57 needed for this summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan as well as the 16:09.09 needed to make the grade for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This 1500m free record represents Dizotti’s 2nd individual national record. She also owns the SCM 1500m free standard with a time of 15:48.82 captured during the 2022 World Cup series.