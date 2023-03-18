Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Beatriz Dizotti Clocks Brazilian National Record In LCM 1500 Free

2023 TORNEIO REGIONAL INFANTIL A SENIOR

  • Friday, March 17th – Sunday, March 19th
  • Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

Competing at a regional meet in her native Brazil this weekend, 22-year-old Beatriz Dizotti fired off a new national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle.

Dizotti got to the wall in a time of 16:04.21 to take the gold, beating out her own previous NR mark of 16:05.25 in the process. That prior record was notched at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary where Dizotti wound up in 6th place.

Dizotti led the field wire-to-wire en route to her new record with splits as follows:

She now ranks 4th in the world this season in this grueling event.

2022-2023 LCM Women 1500 Free

Katie USA
Ledecky
01/14
15:37.99
2Katie
Grimes		USA15:56.2703/01
3Anastassia
Kirpitchnikova 		FRA15:58.9012/17
4Isabelle
Gose		GER16:12.9712/18
5Kristel
Kobrich		CHI16:15.4310/04
View Top 26»

The Unisanta swimmer has been making major strides in this 1500m free event, dropping over 20 seconds in the past 2 years.

Dizotti raced this event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo where her time of 16:29.37 rendered her in 24th place. She then crushed that result with her aforementioned time of 16:05.25 notched in Budapest.

More recently, the Brazilian raced her way to silver at the 2022 South American Games last October where her time there of 16:29.06 garnered her the runner-up spot behind Chilean Olympian Kristel Kobrich‘s Games Record mark of 16:15.43.

Although not a qualifying meet, Dizotti’s time this weekend clears both the qualifying standard of 16:29.57 needed for this summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan as well as the 16:09.09 needed to make the grade for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This 1500m free record represents Dizotti’s 2nd individual national record. She also owns the SCM 1500m free standard with a time of 15:48.82 captured during the 2022 World Cup series.

